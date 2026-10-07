Tinubu: Monday’s Loss of Brave NAF Men and Women, a Painful Moment for Nigeria

• Shettima, Atiku, northern govs, conference of speakers, Makinde-Daura Campaign, NEMA, NGF, ADC, CAN mourn

•Senate suspends national security summit to honour deceased

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Olawale Ajimotokan, Sunday Aborisade, Folalumi Alaran, Kuni Tyessi in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Gombe, Fidelis David in Akure, Sylvester Idowu in Warri, Yemi Kosoko in Jos and Ayodeji Ake in Lagos





President Bola Tinubu has described Monday’s loss of Nigerian Air Force men and women to a plane crash as a painful moment for both the armed forces and the nation.

Tinubu, in a post on X, @officialABAT, declared that the country honoured the services and remembered the sacrifices of the slain air personnel.

Thirty-two persons died in the military aircraft that crashed near a naval base around Igbokoda in Ondo State.

Tinubu, in the eight-paragraph message, stated, among others, “Yesterday, Nigeria lost brave men and women of our Air Force in the service of our country.

“This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation. Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“Behind every uniform is a family. A spouse, a child, a parent, a brother or sister who expected their loved one home. Nigeria grieves with them.

“I have declared three days of national mourning and directed that our flags be flown at half-mast throughout the country in honour of those we have lost.

“The Chief of Air Staff has briefed me, and I have directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences.

“I also commend the Nigerian Air Force for activating an immediate search and rescue operation following the accident. We honour their service. We remember their sacrifice. May the souls of our departed heroes rest in peace.”

Shettima: Their Sacrifices Won’t Be Forgotten

Vice President Kashim Shettima also paid tribute to the officers and those who lost their lives in Monday’s Air Force aircraft crash, saying their supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation would never be forgotten.

Shettima assured the bereaved families that the federal government’s responsibility to them would not end with words of condolence. He said a nation that asked its citizens to serve must also remember those who paid the ultimate price in that service.

In a statement, the vice president conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased, as well as officers, airmen, and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, describing the tragedy as a painful national loss.

He stated, “Thirty-two of our compatriots left on a routine mission in the service of their country. They were colleagues, friends and comrades. But beyond the uniforms they wore and the ranks they held, they were husbands and wives, fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters.

“Somewhere today, there is an empty chair. Somewhere, a family is still trying to comprehend the sudden silence left by someone who was expected to return home. These are the human faces of the supreme sacrifice we speak about as a nation.”

Reaffirming Tinubu’s message following the tragedy, Shettima stated that the president had declared three days of national mourning and directed that flags be flown at half-mast in honour of the deceased.

He also acknowledged the president’s directive for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, saying the country mourns with the families as they await answers.

According to him, the ultimate sacrifice made by the deceased imposed an enduring obligation on the country to remember both their service and the loved ones they left behind.

Shettima stated, “We cannot ask the bereaved to be strong today. Grief does not obey instructions. We can only assure them that Nigeria remembers, Nigeria mourns with them, and Nigeria will stand beside them beyond these days of mourning.

“To the men and women of the Nigerian Air Force, we know that this loss is yours in a particularly personal way. Your fallen colleagues have paid the supreme price. A grateful nation honours their courage, their service and the families who shared them with Nigeria.”

Ondo Deploys Special Equipment to Retrieve Sunken Aircraft

Ondo State Government deployed two specialised swamp buggies to the crash site of the Nigerian Air Force aircraft in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area, as recovery teams battled to retrieve the wreckage, which sank deep into the swamp. Commissioner for Health, Professor Banji Ajaka, disclosed this yesterday while speaking with journalists at the crash site.

Ajaka said conventional vehicles and boats could not access the location where the aircraft went down.

He stated that the aircraft, an ATR-42 with tail number NGR 931, crashed about 500 metres east of the Nigerian Naval Forward Operation Base in Igbokoda after the pilots apparently diverted it away from the densely populated community.

According to him, the diversion by the pilots prevented what could have been a far greater tragedy in the coastal town.

Ajaka stated, “Let’s start with a real story. It’s not news for the whole country that aircraft was carrying about 32 persons — 25 passengers and seven crew members, making 32. That’s a serious situation.

“The aircraft crash-landed and dived into the forest close to the Naval base, about 500 metres east of the base. From the eyewitness account, it could have caused a terrible accident in the whole of Igbokoda community. But for the bravery of the pilots, they diverted the aircraft away from the community.”

The commissioner said the state government, security agencies, local authorities, and emergency responders had been involved in the search and recovery operation since Monday, shortly after the crash.

He said, “Since yesterday, the search and rescue operation has been going on. We joined the Commanding Officer of the Forward Operation Base in Igbokoda and we’ve been on rescue operations.”

Ajaka added that the Ministry of Health, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), environmental and safety officials, and local government personnel had all been mobilised.

He explained that the difficult swampy terrain had significantly slowed the operation, necessitating the deployment of specialised equipment capable of moving through waterlogged ground.

He stated, “The latest is that the swamp buggy has been deployed. Two of them are here now because that’s what is needed. It’s not an easy thing. It’s not something that you can just take a vehicle or a speedboat to.”

According to him, the specialised machines would be used to reach the depth where the aircraft had sunk and facilitate the recovery of the wreckage and other materials.

The commissioner said, “You can see that this one comes with a low bed. I brought it. This one has to float and swim down to the other side so that they can get to the depth where the body of the aircraft is.”

Ajaka attributed the difficulty in recovering the aircraft to the force of the impact and the weight of the aircraft, saying it had gone deep into the swamp.

He said, “It has gone down. You know the force, the weight and the force with which it went down. So, that is what we’re doing now. There is no delay. We are deploying as fast as possible.”

The commissioner also disclosed that senior military officers, including naval and air force commanders, as well as the state Commissioner for Environment, were at the scene coordinating the recovery efforts.

Ajaka said, “We see rescue. The divers are doing their work. We are bringing wrecks out. For the body, the real body, this has to go down. We have to excavate deep down for the aircraft to be brought out.”

He explained that the authorities had yet to recover a major section of the aircraft, saying the operation would determine the full extent of the casualties.

“We have not seen a major body. By the time we bring the body out, we will be able to see the corpses,” Ajaka said.

NOA Mobilises Nigerians for Half-Mast Flag Observance

National Orientation Agency (NOA) commenced mobilisation for proper observance of the national flag at half-mast during the three-day national mourning declared for personnel of the Nigerian Air Force killed in the Igbokoda aircraft crash. Director-General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, disclosed this in a condolence message to the Nigerian Air Force and families of the deceased personnel.

Issa-Onilu stressed that the agency would intensify efforts to promote compliance with the presidential directive during the mourning period.

He described the deaths as a painful loss to the country, saying the fallen personnel demonstrated courage, discipline, patriotism, and commitment to national service.

He said the national flag remained a symbol of Nigeria’s sovereignty, unity, and shared identity, urging Nigerians to observe the mourning period with the dignity and respect befitting the sacrifice of the personnel.

The NOA boss also commiserated with the Chief of the Air Staff, officers and personnel of the Nigerian Air Force, as well as the families of the deceased. He called on Nigerians to use the period to reflect on the sacrifices of members of the Armed Forces and their responsibility to uphold patriotism and national unity.

Atiku: Circumstances of Their Death Heart-breaking

Presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, expressed grief over the Nigerian Air Force aircraft crash in Ondo State, saying the circumstances of their death makes it particularly heart-rending.

In a statement by his media office, Atiku described the tragedy as a painful national loss.

He said, in the statement, “The loss of our servicemen and women is deeply painful. But the knowledge that their family members, including young children returning to school, were also among those whose lives were cut short makes this tragedy even more devastating.

“These were men and women serving our country, alongside loved ones whose hopes, dreams and futures have been extinguished in one tragic moment.”

Atiku said, “My thoughts and prayers are with every family that has lost a loved one. I extend my deepest condolences to the Nigerian Air Force, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the government and people of Ondo State, and indeed the entire nation.

“I pray that Almighty God grants eternal rest to the departed, comforts their grieving families and gives our nation the strength to bear this painful loss.”

The former vice president also expressed the hope that the investigation into the crash would establish its cause and help strengthen aviation safety within the armed forces to prevent a recurrence.

Their Death Reminds Us of Sacrifices Routinely Made by Our military, Say Northern Govs

Chairman of Northern Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NNGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, expressed sorrow over the crash, saying the deaths is a reminder of the sacrifices routinely made by the Nigerian military.

Yahaya, in a condolence message on behalf of his colleagues in NNGF, sympathised with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Tinubu, Nigerian Air Force, the armed forces, and the bereaved families over the painful loss.

According to the message contained in a press release by Director-General, Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, NNGF said the deceased paid the ultimate price in the line of duty, stressing that their courage and service to the country would not be forgotten.

He commended the federal government for the prompt measures taken in response to the tragedy, particularly the directive for a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash, as well as the immediate activation of search-and-rescue operations.

The NNGF chairman also applauded Tinubu for declaring three days of national mourning and directing that the national flag be flown at half-mast in honour of the fallen personnel, describing the gesture as a fitting tribute to their service and sacrifice.

He urged Nigerians to continue to uphold the armed forces in prayer as they confronted the risks associated with their duty to protect the country.

Senate Suspends National Security Summit to Honour the Deceased

Senate postponed indefinitely its planned two-day National Security Summit following the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ATR-42 aircraft in Ondo State.

The National Security Summit, originally scheduled for October 12 and October 13, was convened by the upper chamber to examine Nigeria’s worsening security challenges and develop practical measures to strengthen the protection of life and property across the country.

Leader of the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the National Security Summit, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, announced the postponement in a statement he personally signed in Abuja.

Bamidele said the decision followed the declaration of three days of national mourning by President Bola Tinubu in honour of the military personnel, who died in the crash.

Explaining Senate’s decision, Bamidele said the summit had been fully planned after the completion of the zonal public hearings, but the tragedy involving the NAF aircraft made it necessary for the senate to suspend the event.

Bamidele said, “The Senate has resolved to defer the National Security Summit till further notice in honour of the victims of the tragic crash involving a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft in Igbokoda, Ondo State.”

The senate leader said the postponement was in recognition of the gravity of the national tragedy and the period of mourning declared by the president.

He added that a fresh date for the summit would be announced in due course, urging stakeholders who had prepared to participate in the event to bear with the senate.

Akpabio: It’s Profoundly Painful Moment

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, mourned the 32 military personnel killed in the crash of a Nigerian Air Force ATR 42 aircraft.

Akpabio, in a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, described the crash as a “profoundly painful moment” for the nation and the Nigerian Air Force.

The senate president said the tragedy, which claimed the lives of 25 passengers and seven crew members, had robbed the country of personnel, who died while serving the nation.

He expressed condolences to President Bola Tinubu, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of the Air Staff, other service chiefs, officers and men of the armed forces, as well as the families and loved ones of the victims.

Akpabio said, “I received with grief the tragic incident of the crash of a Nigerian Air Force ATR 42 aircraft near Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, resulting in the loss of 32 lives — 25 passengers and seven crew members.

“On behalf of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I extend my deepest condolences to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of the Air Staff, the Service Chiefs, officers and men of our Armed Forces, and, most importantly, the families and loved ones of all those who perished in this tragic incident.”

Akpabio said the country must preserve the memory of the military personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, stressing that their sacrifice should not be forgotten.

“A nation may mourn its fallen heroes, but it must never forget the courage with which they gave their lives in service to the Republic,” he said, describing the crash as a particularly painful setback for the Nigerian Air Force. He prayed for divine comfort for the bereaved families.

He added, “This is a profoundly painful moment for our nation and, particularly, for the Nigerian Air Force. May their souls rest in peace and may Almighty God comfort the bereaved families and our nation. Amen.”

Conference of Speakers: It’s National Tragedy and Painful Blow to the Military

Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, expressed shock and sadness over the crash, describing it as a national tragedy and a painful blow to the military.

Guwor, who is Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nkem Nwaeke, in Asaba, stated, “On behalf of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, I join all well-meaning Nigerians to mourn the tragic crash of the Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft in Ondo State.

“This is a very sad and heart-breaking incident. Our hearts go out to the officers, crew members and other persons on board, their families, the Nigerian Air Force, and the Federal Government of Nigeria in this moment of grief.

“We condole with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Chief of Air Staff, the entire Nigerian Armed Forces, the government and people of Ondo State where the crash occurred, and the families who are now facing unimaginable pain and loss.”

Guwor said, “We commend President Tinubu for his swift directive ordering a full and thorough investigation into the crash. This decisive action underscores the premium the Commander-in-Chief places on the lives of our military personnel and on aviation safety.

“We urge relevant authorities, including the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), to carry out a transparent, comprehensive and technically sound investigation to establish the cause of the crash and to prevent a recurrence.”

He added, “Incidents like this remind us of the enormous sacrifices our gallant military personnel make daily to keep Nigeria safe and united. We must, as a nation, continue to prioritize the safety, welfare and operational readiness of our Armed Forces.

“As legislators across the 36 States, we will continue to support through legislative interventions, all efforts aimed at strengthening safety standards.”

NEMA, NGF Mourn Victims

Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs Zabaida Umar, deployed a technical team to the scene of the crash to reinforce the search and recovery operation. Umar confirmed this in a statement in Abuja.

She extended her heartfelt condolences to Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, the entire Nigerian Air Force family; and the families of those affected by the unfortunate incident.

She described the incident as deeply painful, highlighting the invaluable sacrifices of personnel of the Nigerian Air Force in the service and defence of the nation.

In further support of the ongoing operations, the director-general mandated Director of Search and Rescue, Air Commodore Bature Usman, to lead a NEMA technical team to the crash location to reinforce the search and recovery operations.

She said the deployment was in addition to NEMA personnel who had been at the site working alongside other responders.

Umar commended the prompt activation of search and rescue operations following the crash and reaffirmed NEMA’s commitment to providing the necessary coordination and operational support.

In the same vein, Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, expressed sadness over the tragic crash, which resulted in the loss of military personnel and other passengers on board.

AbdulRazaq expressed the grief in a statement by NGF’s Director, Media and Strategic Communications, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi.

He stated, “On behalf of the 36 state governors and the citizens of Nigeria, the NGF extends its deepest condolences to the families, colleagues and loved ones of the fallen officers and personnel.

“The forum also conveys its heartfelt sympathies to the leadership of the Nigerian Air Force and the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria during this period of national mourning.”

NGF commended the ultimate sacrifice of the military personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, stating that their bravery and dedication to national security will always be remembered.

“The forum prays for comfort and fortitude for the bereaved families and the nation as they navigate this painful loss,” he said.

Mutfwang: It’s Monumental National Loss

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash, describing the incident as a painful tragedy and a monumental loss to the nation.

In a statement on behalf of the government and people of Plateau State, Mutfwang said the loss was particularly heart-breaking at a time when members of the Nigerian Armed Forces continued to make significant sacrifices in safeguarding the nation’s peace, unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He stated that the death of the personnel and other victims represented a grievous national loss, especially as the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies remained actively engaged in confronting security challenges across the country.

The governor paid tribute to the fallen personnel, commending their courage, patriotism and unwavering commitment to duty.

He said their sacrifices embodied the highest ideals of service to both country and humanity and will not be forgotten.

Mutfwang extended his heartfelt condolences to the families, colleagues and loved ones of the victims, praying for divine comfort and strength to help them cope with the irreparable loss.

He also conveyed his sympathies to Tinubu, the Nigerian Air Force, Armed Forces of Nigeria, and the entire Nigerian populace over the tragic incident.

ADC Questions Maintenance Spending

African Democratic Congress (ADC) expressed sadness over the crash of the Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft, raising questions about the non-implementation of defence budgets needed for the regular maintenance of military aircraft.

In a statement in Abuja by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, ADC commiserated with the families of the victims of the crash.

Describing the incident as “tragic and unfortunate”, the party stated that it highlighted the poor funding of defence budgets in the country.

Abdullahi stated, “While we do not intend to prejudice ongoing investigations into the cause of this tragic crash, we believe that this sad moment also provides an opportunity to raise, yet again, questions about the non-implementation of the defence budget and the perennial neglect of military equipment.”

Citing official figures, the opposition party stated that, by December 2025, the federal government had released a paltry N4.5 billion, representing only about 13.98 per cent of the N34.71 billion budgeted for the maintenance of Nigerian Air Force aircraft.

ADC said that stood in sharp contrast to the N20.74 billion allocated for the maintenance of the Presidential Air Fleet, of which N20.27 billion had been released over the same period, representing 97.76 per cent.

ADC stated, “Put simply, while the fleet that serves a handful of people in power got almost every kobo it asked for, the fleet that serves and protects 200 million Nigerians was left with crumbs.

“The safety of the president matters. But what also matters is the safety of the pilots and airmen who put their lives on the line in defence of the country. Patriotism does not replace spare parts, and condolence messages do not take the place of accountability.”

The party demanded that investigations into the cause of the crash also examine the maintenance of defence equipment, especially the Nigerian Air Force fleet, and include an audit of maintenance expenditure and budgetary releases.

Makinde-Daura Campaign Laments Crash

Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO) expressed grief over the tragic incident.

It stated, “This crash which claimed the lives of gallant military personnel and some civilians comes as yet another depressing commentary on the spate of calamities that continue to befall our nation and particularly the military, under the inept and rudderless administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Nigerians will recall how in August 2023, a Nigeria Airforce helicopter crashed in Shiroro, Niger State during a casualty evacuation mission of wounded troops.”

MDPCO added, “The crash of military aircrafts in Nigeria under the Tinubu administration is a serious national issue that again raises questions on the subjects of equipping as well as welfare of our military and other security agencies under this administration, despite the enormous resources at its disposal.

“Indeed, given the resources available, our military ought to be among the best equipped and remunerated across the world.”

The statement said, “In any event, the MDPCO salutes the patriotism, professionalism, gallantry and sacrifice of our military and other men and women in uniform who continue to give their all for the security of our nation despite the challenges they face under the incompetent APC administration.”

CAN Mourns, Calls for Transparent Probe

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) mourned the victims of the Nigerian Air Force aircraft crash in Ondo State, describing it as a painful loss to the nation.

CAN requested transparent investigation into the cause of the crash.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement, said CAN received with sadness the news of the crash involving a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft near Igbokoda, Ondo State.

Okoh extended condolences to the families of the deceased, the Nigerian Air Force, the armed forces, and the people and government of Ondo State.

Okoh said, “The men and women of our Armed Forces make enormous sacrifices in the service of our nation. Their families also bear the weight of those sacrifices. At this difficult moment, our thoughts and prayers are particularly with the bereaved families and their colleagues in the Nigerian Air Force.”

CAN also welcomed the directive for investigation into the crash, as pronounced by President Bola Tinubu. It said this must be done immediately to prevent future occurrences.

Okoh urged that the investigation be “thorough, professional and transparent, and that its findings and safety recommendations receive the necessary attention”.

He added that every life lost was precious and called for strengthened aviation safety, aircraft maintenance, and emergency response systems for personnel on national assignment.

Head of Service Urges Civil Servants to Observe Mourning Period

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr Olumuyiwa Abel, condoled with the families, colleagues and loved ones of the personnel who lost their lives in the military air crash in Igbokoda, Ondo State, urging civil servants to observe the mourning periods.

In a statement by Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Eno Olotu, the Head of Service described the three-day national mourning, declared by the federal government, as an opportunity to honour the memory of the deceased and demonstrate solidarity with their bereaved families, colleagues and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Abel urged Ministries, Extra-Ministerial Offices, and all federal civil servants to observe the period with the dignity, solemnity and respect befitting the occasion.

Accordingly, federal government offices and institutions were expected to fly the national flag at half-mast throughout the period of mourning, in line with established protocol.

The statement added that non-essential ceremonial, celebratory, and social activities might be suspended or postponed in deference to the solemnity of the occasion.

Abel emphasised that essential government business and official engagements would continue as necessary, but should be conducted with due regard to the solemn nature of the national mourning.

The statement said official communications, publicity materials and media engagements during the period were to reflect the mood of the nation and appropriately acknowledge the service and sacrifice of the fallen personnel.

It tasked all civil servants to conduct themselves with dignity, restraint and decorum throughout the mourning period, while standing in solidarity with the bereaved families and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Nigerians Have Heard Similar Orders Without Results, HURIWA Warns Tinubu

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) expressed cynicism that the probe into the military aircraft crash ordered by Tinubu would be transparent and accountable given previous records of lack of disclosure of findings from similar investigations.

HURIWA dismissed the presidential order as mere media gimmick to put up an impression of a government concerned about the tragic incident.

It stated that repeated failures of past investigations to be unveiled to the public and the failures of the hierarchy of the Nigerian armed forces to implement measures to prevent continuous crashes of military air craft demonstrated that the Nigerian government was just playing on the gullibility of most citizens in giving the empty-handed directive, which would not see the light of day, like so many others in the past.

In a statement, HURIWA raised the question of why nothing concrete was done to check the frequent military aircraft accidents.

The group stated that between 2015 and 2023, Nigerians under the then president, Muhammadu Buhari, suffered a total of 14 military air crashes, resulting in the loss of 15 aircraft.

It said the crashes during the period under review killed no fewer than 33 military personnel, while the whereabouts of two personnel were still unknown.

It stated that the causes of the incidents had not been made public, despite assurances by Nigerian Air Force and the federal government.

HURIWA, in the statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, lamented that the federal government had failed to put an end to the air accidents, which were substantially avoidable or could be minimised if procurement and maintenance corruption were eradicated.

PBAT Door-to-Door Movement Mourns

The national leadership and entire members of PBAT Door-to-Door Movement expressed shock and sorrow at the news of the tragic crash involving the military aircraft.

National Coordinator, Comrade Sunday Asuku, quoted Grand Patron of the movement, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, as describing the tragic crash as a painful and monumental loss to the armed forces and to the nation at large.

“These officers paid the ultimate price in the line of duty, serving our country with courage, patriotism and unwavering commitment,” Tompolo stated.

Following the mournful mood, the grand patron directed the suspension of all campaign activities for the 2027 presidential election for one-week and extended his and the movement’s heartfelt condolences to President Tinubu, the entire Nigerian Armed Forces, the government and people of Ondo State, and most importantly, the families, friends and colleagues of the fallen heroes.

He stated, “We join Mr. President, who has already mourned this incident, in stating that the sacrifice of our Air Force and Naval personnel who put their lives on the line daily to secure Nigeria will never be forgotten.

“We commend the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Navy, first responders, and local residents who braved difficult terrain to participate in the search and rescue operations.

“The movement prays for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and asks Almighty God to grant their families the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“We also urge the military authorities to carry out a thorough and transparent investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences. May the souls of our fallen heroes’ rest in perfect peace, and may God continue to protect our troops on land, air and sea.”

Crew and Passengers on board the ill-fated NAF 931 aircraft

CREW

1. Squadron Leader MI Aburime

(Flight Captain)

2. Squadron Leader AP Man-Ugwueje

(Co-pilot)

3. Flight Lieutenant IS Bako (Co-pilot)

4. Warrant Officer Abubakar A

(Aircraft Technician)

5. Corporal Uguru HC (Aircraft Technician)

PASSENGERS

6. Flight Lieutenant TL Lazarus

7. Flight Lieutenant M Akinloye

8. Flying Officer IM Adeshina

9. Master Warrant Officer Onwuka F

10. Master Warrant Officer Matini BA

11. Warrant Officer Nuhu FS

12 Flight Sergeant James RB

13. Flight Sergeant Mohammed AI

14. Sergeant Ani AE

15. Sergeant Izibenikien SI

16. Sergeant Alafuka C

17. Sergeant Mbadugha AN

18. Lance Corporal Ugwuba FC

19. Lance Corporal Eledan GE

20. Mrs Ezeh Nneka

21. Godstmine Tarabina

22. Joy Micheal

23. Sunday Micheal

24. Ukeme David 25. Gideon Omotola