Kizz Daniel, Patoranking to Perform as World Cup Starts Today in Qatar

Vanessa Obioha

As the Qatar 2022 World Cup competition begins today, this biggest football event in the world, which will end on December 18 will witness the performance of two Nigerian artistes,

and Patoranking.

Kizz Daniel, whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, is set to perform at the tournament.

For Daniel, this is a dream come true, as the ‘Cough’ singer had taken to his Twitter page months earlier to write that he wished to perform his hit song, ‘Buga’ at the tournament.



He wrote on June 22, “God, I want to perform ‘Buga’ for (sic) the World Cup with a mass choir. Help me say ‘amen’.” A few months later, he is set to perform at the opening ceremony of the games.



Reggae-dancehall singer, Patoranking, whose name is Patrick Okorie, is scheduled to perform at the Al Bidda Park in the country’s capital, Doha, on November 28, 2022.

The ‘Girlie O’ crooner has undoubtedly carved a niche for himself with his style of music.

Born and raised in Ijegun-Egba, Lagos State, he started his entertainment career as a dancer. The singer also seems to be an ardent lover of football. He stated that he got the inspiration for one of his songs, ‘Abule’ while playing football.



Chukwuka Ifeanyi, better known as Ckay, will join his Nigerian counterparts to perform at the tournament too. In an interview with Al Jazeera, the singer stated that he was excited to be one of the artistes that would be performing at the World Cup. He had said, “Even though we (Nigeria) did not qualify for the World Cup; at least, there is still Nigeria representation in the area of music.



Recall that Ckay’s 2019 song, ‘Love Nwantiti’ enjoyed global acceptance.

Though he was not listed among the artistes that would perform at the World Cup, popular singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, was featured on the theme song for the competition.

He joined Latin-American singer, Trinidad Cardonna; and Qatari singaer, Aisha, to record the song titled, ‘Hayya Hayya’ (Better Together).