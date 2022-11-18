Let’s Unite to Unseat APC, Niger PDP Chairman Tasks Members





Laleye Dipo in Minna

Following the legal victory of its governorship candidate in next year’s election at in Abuja yesterday, the Niger State Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Tanko Beji, has challenged members of the party to come together and work towards unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC )from power in 2023.

Beji, who spoke on a radio programme in Minna shortly after the court threw out the case against the PDP’S Governorship Candidate, Mr. Isah Liman Kantigi, said: “Now that the litigation is over we should now focus our attention on the election.”

He enjoined all those involved in the legal tussle to bury the hatchets and give peace a chance.

Beji said: “We should team up with our candidate and the party so that we will record resounding victory at the polls.”

He told the litigants to take the court judgment as a verdict of no victor no vanquished, adding that it is the party that has won.

A statement that was issued yesterday by the Media Director of the Campaign Council, Mr. Mohammed Yahaya, said that the Federal High Court, which sat in Abuja, has dismissed the suit filed by Mr. Sani Kutigi, a contestant in the gubernatorial primary election.

It said: “A Federal High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has dismissed a suit filed by Hon. Sani Idris Kutigi who lost the Peoples’ Democratic Party Gubernatorial Primaries of Niger State for lacking in cause of action.

“Sani Kutigi filed the suit seeking disqualification of Hon. Isah Liman Kantigi at a Federal Court 4, Abuja,” adding that “the Presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Zaynab Mohammed, held that Hon. Sani Idris Kutigi has no cause of action and so the case is “dismissed.”

It has been jubilation galore by supporters of the candidate since the news filtered into Minna.