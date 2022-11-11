Dele Momodu: We’re Hopeful Wike, Others Will Come Around Soon



Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Director of Strategic Communication, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign, Dele Momodu, yesterday, said there was glimmer of hope that the aggrieved five governors of the party led by the Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, would return to the party soon and also join the presidential campaign.

He also said the presidential campaign was already compiling reports of the attack on the presidential campaign on Wednesday in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, Momodu said, “Good news. I’m sure most of you most have heard that our governors, the integrity group, said yesterday that the window of reconciliation has not been shut permanently.



“We’ve been at it for some time trying to see how we can bring everybody under the same umbrella. So, hopefully, in the next couple of days and weeks, all of us will be able to work as one family. PDP is the biggest political family in Africa and we want it to remain so,” he said.

On the attack on the presidential campaign team of the party, Momodu said, “Yesterday, we were attacked in Borno State. We’ve been attacked in Kaduna and it’s so unfortunate, because there was a peace accord that was signed by most of the presidential candidates.



“So, we plan to report formally to the security authorities, we plan to report to the Peace Commission, because democracy is not by force, it is a game of choice. So, if I choose to support my candidate, there shouldn’t be any problem about that.

“So, firing dane guns, throwing stones and all manner of weapons, for me, is a very unfortunate development. So, we hope that you’re able to help us send the message across to the authorities that PDP is worried.



“My heart goes out to one of our colleagues, Mary Chinda of Arise News, who sustained injury. In fact, I’ve just seen an x-ray of her arms, so, I hope nothing serious happened to her, because she fell in the process of that attack yesterday. I saw that the police, PRO or someone denied that any of such thing did not happen.



“It’s obvious that the other parties can see that Atiku Abubakar GCON is the leading candidate and he’s going to win the next election Otherwise, why are they jittery?



“You can see that we have done four states already. And all the four states recorded resounding successes, so, we shall continue to campaign in every part of Nigeria for PDP. It’s a carnival of ideas. It is not a carnival of war. So, we shall continue to campaign vigorously, rigorously. Any candidate, who can match that should also go ahead and do his own,” he stated.

He also said the presidential campaign council has set up a committee of experts to study the US alleged indictment of Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC.