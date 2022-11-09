EU Allocates Fresh €500,000 to Fight Cholera Epidemic in Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The European Union has allocated €500,000 from its Epidemics Tool to support Nigeria in its fight against the cholera epidemic affecting the country.

A statement by the EU said that the intervention would be especially to those affected in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States, where around 1.6 million internally-displaced persons and 1 million members of the local population are at risk, while at least 11,820 cases and 382 associated deaths have been reported in the three states.

The EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “Nigeria has been facing many crises at the same time, including measles and malaria outbreaks, record levels of food insecurity and malnutrition, and catastrophic flooding – the latter also impacting negatively on the spread of cholera.

“In addition, the security situation has rendered access to many communities increasingly challenging. With the EU’s support, our humanitarian partners will work to reduce morbidity and mortality through early detection, awareness raising, health education and case management.”

The EU has already allocated €100,000 to Nigeria in response to the floods affecting the country. In October 2022, the EU also committed €700,000 in humanitarian aid to support the fight against cholera epidemics in Syria, €100,000 for the cholera outbreak in Ethiopia and €1 million for the cholera outbreak in Haiti.

