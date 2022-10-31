  • Monday, 31st October, 2022

Ukatu Regains Freedom, Reunites with Family

The Managing Director /CEO of Mallison and Partners, Mr. Afamefuna Mallison Ukatu, who has been in detention since April 13th, 2022, has regained freedom.

Ukatu regained freedom weekend after meeting the bail condition granted him By Hon. Justice Lifu of the federal high court sitting in Lagos.

Confirming the development, lead counsel to the business mogul, Victor Opara (SAN) praised the leadership of NDLEA for obeying the court directive granting Ukatu bail, saying that by this action the drug law agency has prove it’s a law abiding organisation.

According to him; “Around 4:00pm on Friday, Mallinson Ukatu, my ceint regained freedom. Recall that he was rearrested and dtained after being granted bail by the Federal High Court, but the NDLEA kept him.

“We applied to the NDLEA Chairman for bail on behalf of our client chronicling a legion of reasons why he should be let go  having been  admitted previously to bail by the federal high court lagos .We also politely and  constructively engaged NDLEA and assured the NDLEA that Mallison Ukatu is not a flight risk and will attend court and face trial. The NDLEA Chairman Brigadier Mohammed Buba Marwa rtd OFR reviewed our application and was favourably disposed to same. He consequently directed that my client be admitted to NDLEA administrative bail. I commend and salute this exemplary display of effective leadership initiative. It is truly worthy of commendation. I so do here and now.

“We must thank the Chairman of NDLEA for considering our application and towing the path of justice and respect for human right. This is to say that NDLEA is a very responsible organization and also being headed by a responsible and diligent Chairman. I have confirmed to you that Mallinson has been released and has reunited with his family, and there is a lot of happiness going on in the family at the moment,” the Legal Luminary noted.”

