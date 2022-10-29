Hypo Rewards NYSC Volunteers in Toilet Rescue Initiative

Omolabake Fasogbon.

Indigenous manufacturer of bleach products, Hypo has rewarded National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members driving its ‘Toilet Rescue Volunteer’ Program.

Launched in September, the community development service aims to involve the youths in realising United Nations’ Hygiene goal and ending practice of open defecation in Nigeria.

The 11 rewarded volunteers got their project nominated and commissioned for recognition by the Hypo brand.

They were hosted to a grand reception and presented N100, 000 cash prize each in addition to employment interview offer.

Also present at the event, Executive Chairman of the Organised Private Sector in Water Sanitation and Hygiene, Dr Nicholas Igwe, on behalf of his organisation promised to support the volunteers with additional N50, 000.

The initiative has so far saw 68 toilet units rescued and commissioned by the brand in partnership with NYSC, Lagos Chapter, through the service of the volunteers.

At the programme too, the NYSC members were afforded the privilege to meet with the Group Chief Executive Officer of Tolaram Group, Mr. Deepak Singhal, who commended them for their commitment to the community service that aimed towards a greater Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Brand Manager of Hypo Bleach, Mr. Akinseloyin Akintayo said, “These young people are dynamic, and they have demonstrated how deeply they care about giving back to the community where they are serving and beyond the cash rewards, they will be taken through an interview session after which the lucky ones will get a full-time employment with the organisation”.

Also, at the programme, Senior Director, Community Development Service, NYSC Lagos State, Mrs. Victoria Akowonlehin commended Hypo for staying true and committed to the cause.

She added that initiative had yielded positive and life improving results.

The highlight of the project was a multimedia presentation of the dilapidated state of a few of the commissioned facilities, showing their before and after refurbishment state.

Commenting, one of the volunteers, Ms. Vivian Asiegbunem Said, “We have touched children, through me, Hypo and NYSC which was my motive and as a graduate of environmental biology, I am glad to have learnt and achieved a lot unimaginable through this project, and now I picture this as the starting point for my contribution to the society/ humanity”.