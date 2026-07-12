Troops Rescue Abducted Victims, Dismantle Terrorist Logistics Networks Nationwide

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) have sustained offensive operations across various theatres, rescuing abducted citizens, dismantling terrorist logistics networks, disrupting criminal activities and weakening the operational capabilities of insurgent groups, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, has said.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja on ongoing military operations for the period covering July 3 to 9, 2026, Onoja said troops maintained an aggressive operational posture aimed at restoring peace, protecting lives and safeguarding national economic assets.

He disclosed that troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-east recorded major successes against terrorist groups through offensive and search-and-rescue operations across Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

According to him, troops rescued six farmers abducted from Mussa in Askira Uba Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State and also destroyed terrorist logistics and support structures in Wulgo, Hausari, Danbaure and Jegarawaji areas of Ngala LGA.

Onoja added that troops arrested suspected terrorist informants and logistics suppliers, including a suspect accused of helping terrorists identify wealthy individuals for kidnapping in Monguno, Borno State.

He further disclosed that troops recovered ransom money, weapons and other supplies from criminal elements, while several suspected terrorists and collaborators were arrested across different theatres.

In the North-west, the Defense spokesman said troops of Operation Fansan Yamma intensified patrols and tactical operations, leading to the recovery of weapons and ammunition, the recovery of stolen livestock, and the disruption of terrorist activities in Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara States.

He noted that troops also intercepted individuals suspected of supplying materials for the production of improvised explosive devices, while targeted raids destroyed terrorist logistics networks.

On operations in the North-central, Onoja said troops of Operations Savannah Shield, Enduring Peace and Whirl Stroke carried out successful counter-terrorism, anti-kidnapping and criminality operations across Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Benue, Kogi and Taraba States.

He said the operations resulted in the arrest of suspected criminals, recovery of weapons, rescue of kidnapped victims and disruption of criminal hideouts.

In the South-South and South-east, the Director said troops of Operations Delta Safe and Udo Ka recorded successes against sea pirates, kidnappers, economic saboteurs and criminal elements.

He disclosed that troops dismantled illegal refining sites in Rivers and Abia States, recovered stolen crude oil and refined products, and disrupted activities threatening the nation’s economic assets.

Onoja also highlighted the contribution of the Air Component of the Armed Forces, which conducted precision air operations and armed reconnaissance missions that supported ground troops and enabled the rescue of kidnapped victims.

He said the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, commended the troops for their gallantry, professionalism, and sacrifices in ongoing operations across the country.

The Defence Headquarters urged communities and the media to continue supporting security efforts by providing timely and credible information to aid military operations and enhance national security.