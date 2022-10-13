Labour Party Unveils 1,234 Man Campaign Council

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja



Rising opposition political party, Labour Party, yesterday, unveiled a 1,234 man Campaign Council Committee for the 2023 presidential election.

National Secretary, of the Labour Party, Clement Ojukwu, who announced some leaders of the 1,234-member presidential council, said it would be chaired by AIG Muhammadu Zarewa.

According to the list of members of the council released in Abuja during a World Press conference, the National Chairman, Julius Abure, would serve as the Chairman Advisory Council, while Clement Ojukwu would serve as Secretary General, Dr. Doyin Okupe, would be the Director General of the Campaign Council and Chief Oseluka Obazee, would be the General Manager of the Council, while others would serve in their various capacities at national and regional level.

The list came weeks after public speculations that raised questions about the party’s lack of structure to set up its presidential election campaign council with known politicians.

Speaking at the event, Okupe, who described the emergence of Atiku Abubakar the PDP presidential candidate, as an evil mechanisation to short change the South, boasted that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has at least 15 million voters in the kitty.

He said the figures were generated from 80 per cent of new voters, whom he said were supporters of the LP candidate.

The former presidential spokesperson said about 60 per cent of Nigeria’s 38 million social media users are registered to vote, adding that 50 per cent of the figure were ‘Obidient’

While describing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and PDP as expired commodities with defective structures, he added: “If there was a strict pre-qualification process, both the APC and PDP would have been disqualified from the start of the presidential race.

He further described the process that produced the presidential candidates of the APC and the PDP as flawed, saying the youths would decide the immediate future of this country.

Okupe said: “I am not talking here about the dubious nature of educational records, or even allegations of foreign court certified criminal narcotic records , or any basis of poor health, and not even of falsified or advanced age but I refer to the fundamental parameters of competence and character, where none of these other known candidates, measure up, in any way, to the sterling qualities of Peter Obi and Dr Yusuf Datti-Ahmed.”

Meanwhile in what seemed like a factional tussle in the party, the National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, has kicked against what he described as illegal, the unveiling of the party’s presidential campaign council by Dr Doyin Okupe and a few others, whom he described as people without political relevance.

In a telephone interview with THISDAY, he said it was wrong in the first place to have a presidential candidate from the south and a DG from the same region, when the party manifesto was anchored on equity and justice.

Abayomi who earlier faulted Okupe’s speech which he claimed was not signed, said the former has embarked on a journey of self annihilation, a position he said was against the position of the leadership of the Labour Party.