2023: Onuesoke Advises Party’s Spokesmen on Issue-based Campaign

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Mr. Sunny Onuesoke, has advised political party’s campaign spokesmen to inform the electorate on what their candidates could provide for the suffering masses instead of engaging in political mudslinging.

The former gubernatorial aspirant in Delta State, in a statement issued in Warri yesterday, advised that if all stakeholders do what is required of them and campaign become issue-based, the electorate would be better informed and be guided on making the right choices.

Onuesoke advised party spokesmen to tell the electorate the main thrust of their campaign, which should be issues about what their candidates have in plan for the people adding “issues of how they want to execute development programmes, the loopholes they have identified in the system, especially with the rate of rottenness that we currently have in all sectors.”

He advised that they should focus on issues and avoid character assassination.

Onuesoke noted that campaign period should be a moment for “political marketing” rather than “political macheting” as usually experienced in the country’s political space.

“The voters need to know the plan of what they want to do and how they want to do it. This ordinarily and ideally is what the electorate will dissect or study to convince them. It is not about ethnicity or religion and so on.

“The voters expect that candidates are going to come out to tell them how they are going to better the system very quickly because there is a real heavy dose of discontent and despondency among Nigerians in all the sectors. Is it the economy that you want to talk about or is it security? Is it education?”

“Tells us what you want to do and how you want to do it. Show us your record and sincerity. Your records are there for the public to scrutinise. Demonstrate how you want to affect the citizenry positively,” Onuesoke stated.