Osimhen Returns to Napoli Training for Ajax Clash

Femi Solaja with agency report

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, returned to full training yesterday with Napoli FC ahead of the UEFA Champions League match against Dutch champions, Ajax tomorrow at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Osimhen whose partner recently delivered a baby girl, was forced to the sideline since he got injured in match day-one clash with Liverpool over a month ago.

Now, Napoli medics have certify him fit for the clash with Ajax tomorrow. A win will take the Italian side into the knock out stage with two games to spare.

According to Italian blog, tuttoNapoli.net, the Nigerian striker completed the whole session with the group and was impressive all though the training that had some other injured players also back to the fold.

“Osimhen showed great flashes of his old self with visibility in both physical and mental ability. That made team’s Manager Luciano Spalletti to be very happy with the development.,” observed tuttoNapoli.net.

The media however noted that the power-play forward is most likely to start the match from the bench as the coach will still opt for the set-up that has made the Naples side stay on the winning streak both in Europe and domestic Serie A.

“After the 4-1 win away to Cremonese on Sunday, the Napoli first-team squad returned to training at the SSC Konami Training Centre on Monday to begin preparations for the Champions League clash with Ajax on Wednesday,” Napoli’s statement read.

“Activation work in the gym was the first task of the day. The squad was then split in two, with those who started on Sunday at the Stadio Zini undergoing recovery work. The other members of the squad did strength work and possession-based drills and played in a small-sided match.

“Victor Osimhen was in full training, while Amir Rahmani underwent physio ahead of medical tests on Tuesday (today),” the club’s statement emphasised.

Napoli are currently topping the Serie A table after 10 matches and are also leading the pack in UEFA Champions League ahead of Liverpool and Ajax.

