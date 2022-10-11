NEITI: Mismanagement of Extractive Resources Constitutes Violation of Human Rights

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said that the mismanagement of extractive revenues and other infractions in the country’s extractive sector is a violation of human rights.

Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji stated this in Abuja when he led a delegation of the NEITI board, management and a coalition of civil society advocates in Nigeria’s extractive sector on a courtesy call to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Orji explained that the lack of transparency and accountability in the management of extractive revenues could lead to many social vices which results in the violation of the rights of the citizens.

“NEITI considers mismanagement of oil, gas and minerals resources as a violation of human rights.

“This is manifested in terms of environmental pollution, climate injustice, violation of host communities’ rights, denial of participation in the natural resources management, inequity in benefits sharing, revenue and social infrastructure and in extreme cases, intimidation, and harassment of civil society advocates,” he said.

He called for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the establishment of a technical committee between NEITI and the NHRC to work out modalities for the partnership.

Orji pointed out that under the Global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Standard 2019, it is the duty of the government to protect the rights of its citizens, media and civil society actors that are engaging in the campaign and advocacy for transparency and accountability in the management of our oil, gas, and mining resources.

““This commitment is part of the requirements of the 2019 EITI Standard and Civil Society Protocol which must be followed by all member countries. These rights include freedom of expression; assembly; association and access to public decisions and information in the extractive industries,” he noted.

He explained that the protection of civic space was of great concern to NEITI as well as the EITI.

“NEITI has therefore identified the NHRC as a sister agency that it can partner with to grant protection to those engaging in the sector.

“We are here to seek collaboration, support and discuss the partnership between our two agencies and put in place mechanisms for the protection of civic space, including the rights of non-state actors that are engaging in the extractive sector,”the NEITI boss reiterated.

The Executive Secretary of NHRC, Mr. Anthony Ojukwu (SAN), in his remarks, expressed delight at the collaboration between NEITI and the NHRC on relationship management with civil society.

He reminded NEITI that the mandate of the NHRC centres on the protection of the citizenry who are carrying out their legitimate activities.