  • Monday, 10th October, 2022

AEDC Ends Customer Service Week, Introduces USSD Vending Option

Business | 1 min ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has concluded its annual customer service week, with the introduction of an Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) vending code.

The special week is celebrated each year by businesses around the world within the first full business week of October. The commemoration of the customer service week is aimed at recognising the significance of good service along with those dedicated to providing it daily.

During the week-long event, the AEDC said it was  entrenching a premium service culture and customer experience, and seized the opportunity to launch its staff verification platform.

In his customer service celebration message, the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, Adeoye Fadeyibi said  that the verification platform was coming as a result of several cases of impersonation which has exposed the company and customers to undue harm and mischief.

“However, with this laudable initiative, customers can verify the authenticity of staff before granting access to their premises,’’ he explained.

He further added that this year’s celebration was a remarkable one, going by the series of activities AEDC had lined up for its esteemed customers.

The activities included visits to some community leaders by the management of the company, major customer consultative forum, donation of welfare materials at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp, Kaura District, Abuja as well as appreciation awards to customers and staff to mention a few.

Commenting on the Customer Service Week, the Chief Marketing Officer, Donald Etim noted that AEDC was resolute in ensuring more customer-centric initiatives are put in place in order to continually meet the desires and aspirations of her customers.

He added that the company recognises the power and role customers contribute to the existence of its business which covers Abuja, Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.