AEDC Ends Customer Service Week, Introduces USSD Vending Option

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has concluded its annual customer service week, with the introduction of an Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) vending code.

The special week is celebrated each year by businesses around the world within the first full business week of October. The commemoration of the customer service week is aimed at recognising the significance of good service along with those dedicated to providing it daily.

During the week-long event, the AEDC said it was entrenching a premium service culture and customer experience, and seized the opportunity to launch its staff verification platform.

In his customer service celebration message, the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, Adeoye Fadeyibi said that the verification platform was coming as a result of several cases of impersonation which has exposed the company and customers to undue harm and mischief.

“However, with this laudable initiative, customers can verify the authenticity of staff before granting access to their premises,’’ he explained.

He further added that this year’s celebration was a remarkable one, going by the series of activities AEDC had lined up for its esteemed customers.

The activities included visits to some community leaders by the management of the company, major customer consultative forum, donation of welfare materials at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp, Kaura District, Abuja as well as appreciation awards to customers and staff to mention a few.

Commenting on the Customer Service Week, the Chief Marketing Officer, Donald Etim noted that AEDC was resolute in ensuring more customer-centric initiatives are put in place in order to continually meet the desires and aspirations of her customers.

He added that the company recognises the power and role customers contribute to the existence of its business which covers Abuja, Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi.