Buhari to Politicians: Avoid Campaign of Calumny

• Urges Muslims to imbibe noble virtues of Prophet Muhammad

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Muhammadu Buhari has charged politicians to avoid campaign of calumny in the build up to the general election scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

In his goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of Maulud to celebrate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, the President in a release issued yesterday by his Spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, urged politicians, in this season of elections, to avoid using expletives and curs words, and to avoid the unwanted culture of demeaning and humiliating opponents.

The President for the umpteenth time promised that he will ensure free, fair and transparent elections in 2023.

President Buhari also called on all Nigerians to join the government in on-going efforts to eradicate insecurity and corruption; to increase their respect for women, children and the less able; and to show love and understanding for one another.

He urged Muslims to “practice the noble and shining virtues of the Prophet Muhammad” saying that “the best way to honour him is to follow his good examples.”

The President explained that “the Prophet became famous for his life of humility, justice and fairness.”

According to him, “the Prophet attracted people to Islam through personal examples of honesty, trustworthiness, justice, patience and tolerance.”

He explained that the Prophet demonstrated “a remarkable life of patience under provocation and honoured treaties with non-Muslims for peaceful coexistence.”

President Buhari added that “honesty was one of Muhammad’s greatest virtues and every good Muslim should follow his examples.”