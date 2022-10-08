Adebola Williams Awarded Choiseul 100 Africa Laureate for the 4th Year in a Row; Listed Top 100 Young Business Leaders in Africa

Chairman of AW Networks and Co-Founder RED | For Africa, Adebola Williams has been named by Institut Choiseul, a Paris-based organisation dedicated to the analysis of contemporary strategic issues and international economic questions, as one of the Choiseul 100 Africa Laureates for the 4th consecutive year.

Choiseul 100 Africa is an annual list showcasing vibrant and innovative young leaders under 40 who continue to play a major role in Africa’s socio-economic development. The 2022 list tagged ‘Top 100 Young Business in Africa’ places a beaming spotlight on 100 of Africa’s most talented young leaders positively disrupting all sectors of the continent, displaying an enormous wealth of business savvy and intellectual prowess that will drive Africa towards a prosperous future.

“I am honoured to be selected in the #Choiseul100Africa 2022 ranking, and recognised as one of the drivers of socio-economic development on the continent,” said Adebola Williams. “I’m delighted to be recognised with other notable personalities leading the vanguard for a new Africa and inspiring the next generation to create positive impact that accelerates the growth of the continent across sectors.”

Adebola Williams who has been profiled by Forbes and CNN as the man who helped elect a trifecta of Presidents in Africa, is strategic counsel to several CEOs and HNIs across the continent. His recently launched media investment company, AW Networks has in the last 10 months invested in two major African films in the cinemas and on Amazon Prime, and currently working on others set for release in Q1 2023. His new book African Power Girls which chronicle the lives of great African women is a must read for young girls on the continent.

“Often people do not acknowledge the power media wields in driving the forces that shape our world. We clearly recognise its impact, that’s why it remains the cornerstone of our drive to inspire youth, enable businesses, and create jobs,” Williams concluded.

Choiseul 100 Africa is a annual study conducted independently by the Institut Choiseul to evaluate the work and impact of promising individuals within the period under review. The organisation carries out this study through its various experts and specialists on the continent, resulting in a list of powerful and influential individuals that are reshaping the African economy.

Adebola Williams is the Chairman, AW Network and Co-founder of RED | For Africa, the continent’s largest portfolio of youth-focused media brands including Red Media Africa, StateCraft Inc., The Future Awards Africa, and Y!/YNaija.com.

He co-founded Enough is Enough (EiE), Nigeria’s foremost civic participation platform and a premier voice for young people on politics. He later resigned as the board chairman to steer the rebranding of the current Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari through a re-aligned national discourse and optimized media engagement, changing longstanding perceptions and swaying the elections.

Right after, he and his team went on to help Ghana’s opposition candidate Nana Akufo-Addo win the presidency on his third attempt, and also President Macky Sall of Senegal to extend his presidency into a second term.

His work in corporate marketing and communication across different sectors has earned him and Red Media Africa several awards including SABRE, LaPriga, Marketing Edge, Young Cannes and the C4F Marketing awards in Davos.

A Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, Arch Bishop Desmond Tutu Fellow, Mandela Washington Fellow, British Council global change-maker, amongst other prestigious fellowships, Adebola is a recipient of the CNBC Young Business Leader of the Year award for West Africa and named as one of 100 Most Influential People of African Descent under the United Nations international decade for people of African descent. A social media sensation, he routinely engages a social media audience of over 360,000 people.

Adebola sits on boards of ZedCrest Capital as a Non. Executive Director, United Nations Generation Unlimited (GenU) as a Global Champion, awarded the Outstanding African Business Leader Awards in 2022 by African Leadership Magazine UK and recently named a Global Patron for Malaria No More UK

Red Media Africa is the PR & Empowerment Marketing division under the parent brand, RED. It focuses on using inspiration, empowerment, and action to help brands and organisations connect with their audiences, enhance their bottom-lines, and lead in their industries. It has 6 major practice areas: Corporate Practice, Technology Practice, SME Practice, Governance Practice, Faith Practice, and the International Practice – with work for brands across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa. It has been recognized with multiple local and international awards including the Gold SABRE Awards for PR Campaigns and the Young Lions PR competition for the next generation of creatives.