Diri: PDP Will Emerge Stronger, Victorious Despite Crisis

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri says he is optimistic that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would surmount its current challenges and emerge victorious at all levels in the 2023 general election. Diri stated this at an interdenominational church service organised by the state government to mark Nigeria’s 62nd independence and the 26th anniversary of the creation of Bayelsa State.



Diri was represented by the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, at the service held at the King of Glory Chapel inside Government House, Yenagoa.



The governor described the post-convention crisis rocking PDP as “shaking of the water in the river that will not stop the boat from getting to its destination”.

He said by the grace of God and the support of Nigerians, who had seen the difference between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and PDP, his party would reclaim power at the centre and in majority of the states.



According to the governor, “What is happening in our party is just shaking of water. The water has not poured and will not pour. For the fact that there is a storm in the river does not mean the ship or the boat will not sail to its destination.



“The most important question is, is there a competent captain and a functional radar? The PDP ship will definitely get to its destination. By God’s grace and the support of well-meaning people of our country, we are going to win convincingly.”



Diri urged Nigerians to be determined and courageous in their bid to rescue the country from total collapse. He maintained that the country would become stronger, more united, and prosperous after the forthcoming elections.



Commenting on how the state had fared so far, Diri said though Bayelsa was not where it ought to be, the state had made remarkable progress from its inception in 1996. He reassured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment towards completing all on-going landmark projects, including the Nembe-Brass Road, Angiama-Oporoma Bridge, and the Sagbama-Ekeremor Road to open up the state for sustainable prosperity.



The Bayelsa helmsman cautioned politicians to focus on issues, rather than engage in character assassination of political rivals, as the campaigns for the 2023 elections kick off this week.

The governor equally warned the youth to be mindful of politicians, whose stock in trade was to throw around Greek gifts and promote violence during political seasons.



He said, “We are not where we ought to be but, definitely, we are not where we used to be. And that is what is important. You see, when there is hope, then, you can muster every courage and determination to get to where you are going. So, clearly, we are convinced that we are on the right track, right steps are being taken in the right direction for our state, Bayelsa.

“Even in Nigeria, we cannot say it is all failure. There are some improvements. But the most important thing is for us to believe and have faith and be determined, because a man without determination and courage cannot be successful.”