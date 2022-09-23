Atiku Inaugurates 10-Lane Road Named after Nkanga, Isong

*Describes Gov Emmanuel as visionary leader

A ten lane 9.5 kiometer road project built by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, has been inaugurated in Uyo the State Capital by the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as part of activities to mark the 35th anniversary of the State’s creation.

Inaugurating the project, on Thursday, Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintri, who represented Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, lauded Governor Emmanuel for his foresight and vision in executing laudable projects.

“Through Governor Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom has become a hub for aviation, a hub for infrastructure, a hub for healthcare delivery and above all what has endeared me to him is that he is making Akwa Ibom a hub for agriculture in Nigeria, not to talk of the industrialization that he is doing.”

Governor Fintri said further that, “the Presidential candidate has asked me to say that he will ensure that the entire country is unified, from North to South for its betterment so that together, we can enjoy.

“We will continue to support our party and we will continue to ensure that we win the 2023 elections so that we can recapture our beloved country and place it where it rightfully belongs in the comity of nations.”

Fintri maintained that Akwa Ibom alongside other South-South States, is the home of PDP, and rallied for relentless support to the PDP to enable the restoration of peace through the return of PDP to the saddle.

Insisting that the crises in Nigeria are artificial, he sued for sustained prayers from elders and clergies and added that there are capable hands in the PDP who are ready to help redeem the country, and lauded Governor Emmanuel and the people of the State for the landmark project.

He said the projects of the Governor were very exceptional and capable of attracting investors to the State.

Governor Udom Emmanuel, while speaking at the event, said the project comes with 5.4kilometers underground drainage tunnel and three roundabouts of which two have rainbow water fountains.

Mr. Emmanuel, who thanked the traditional rulers and other members of the host communities for their cooperation with the contactor to ensure that the project was executed and completed in record time, announced that the road which is divided into two has the portion from Oron Road to Nwaniba Road named after the first indigenous Military Governor of the State, Idongesit Nkanga, while the stretch from Oron Road to Aka Road is named after former Governor of old Cross River State, Clement Isong.

While extolling Governor Emmanuel for his signature projects in critical sectors of the state, the immediate past Senate President of Nigeria and former Governor of Kwara State, Dr. Bukola Saraki said, he was proud of Governor Emmanuel’s performance.

“I am not surprised at your performance, and the people of Nigeria cannot be surprised too, because you are a PDP Governor “. Saraki said.

On his part, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Bello Tambuwal, while giving his goodwill message, said he has been part of history in Akwa Ibom State on several occasions and was proud to be part of the historic unveiling of the 9.5km, ten lane road.

According to him “If you multiply 9.5km by 10, that gives you 95 kilometers of this road executed by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State. He has done very well in virtually all sectors of Governance.

The Sokoto Governor maintained that, “from aviation to industries, agriculture to human capital development, education to health, Udom Emmanuel is a blessing to Akwa Ibom State.

I congratulate you, and may you provide sound leadership to our campaigns for us to win convincingly and return PDP to Aso Rock in 2023. Congratulations my brother and God bless you all,” Tambuwal added.

Earlier the Chairman of Uyo local government area Dr. Uwemedimo Udo, while welcoming dignitaries, lauded the Governor on his passion for development and his belief in the strength of Akwa Ibomites, which has seen him giving opportunity to the local contractors including Hensek Integrated Services to translate his vision in road infrastructure.

The Commissioner for Works, Prof Eno Ibanga and the Paramount Ruler of Uyo, Edidem Sylvanus Okon commended the Governor for the wisdom in executing the project to the admiration of all who had previously expressed doubts.

The Managing Director of Hensek Integrated Services, the firm which handled the construction, Engr. Uwem Okoko has expressed appreciation to Governor Emmanuel for believing in the capacity of indigenous contractors in the state, especially for his unwavering commitment to turn around the fortunes of the state for the benefits of the people.

“This 9.5 Km road is 35 metres wide, with a 250mm thickness of stone-base and a 60mm of binder course. It has a 50mm of asphalt laying course as well as a 7mm deep, 2mm wide of underground flood control tunnel ” Engr. Okoko explained.

“Your Excellency, people mocked me but you told me that the only way to reply to insult is to produce result. Today, I am happy because we have proved our critics wrong,” Okoko said.