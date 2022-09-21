Educating Girls Smart Investment, Says British Deputy High Commissioner

The British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr. Ben Llewellyn-Jones said supporting girls’ education is a game changer and smart investment that can boost Nigeria’s economy.

Llewellyn-Jones said this yesterday at the public lecture to mark the first anniversary of Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello’s assumption of office as the 9th substantive Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU),Ojo, in Lagos.

The theme of the lecture was: “The Significance of Education to the Growth of a Nation”.

He said that girl education was one of the smartest investments that could be made to lift people out of poverty.

The diplomat said it could grow economies, save lives and build back better from COVID-19 pandemic.

“Research shows that a child whose mother can read is 50 per cent more likely to live beyond the age of five and 50 per cent more likely to be immunised against major potential infections.

“The UK government recognises these benefits and champions the right of every girl in the world to receive 12 years of quality education.

“We are especially proud that UK aid is supporting many great girls’ education projects ,including in Nigeria.

“We support Nigeria’s efforts to implement the safe schools declaration, so as part of our work we are supporting a more holistic peace and security strategy that addresses current challenges on conflict and insecurity,” he said.

Llewellyn-Jones said that they would continue to support Nigeria in its efforts to deliver quality education, as well as build a peaceful and safe society for the next generation.

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, special guest of honour at the lecture, urged LASU management to keep moving the institution io greater heights.

She charged the management to strive to be the best university in West Africa.

Tinubu, represented by Mrs Bola Badmus, former Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly; congratulated the Vice-Chancellor and LASU community for maintaining education growth.

Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of Lagos State Governor, in her remarks, appealed to the LASU community to put into use and maintain all the facilities inaugurated to mark the a anniversary.

Represented by Mrs Nkem Shofela, she congratulated the management of LASU for great achievements within a year and prayed for more to come.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several projects were inaugurated to celebrate the first anniversary of the Vice-Chancellor.

They include a CCTV control room, 20 blocks of toilets, Staff club, LASU bakery and two blocks of skills acquisition centre.