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Wale Igbintade

The Lagos State High Court has restrained Jimmy Odukoya from parading himself as the Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head of the Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, amid an escalating leadership and succession dispute within the church.

Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin issued the restraining order on Wednesday following an application by the Incorporated Trustees of the Fountain of Life Church.

The order followed the church’s decision to remove Jimmy from the position, which he assumed in September 2023 after the death of his father and the church’s founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

In the application, the trustees sought a pre-emptive order of injunction restraining Jimmy, whether acting personally or through proxies, from holding himself out as the church’s Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head or interfering with its activities, governance and administration.

The trustees argued that Jimmy had ceased to occupy the position following the appointment of a successor by his late father in accordance with the provisions of the church’s constitution.

Granting the application, Justice Adewunmi-Oshin restrained Jimmy from holding himself out as the Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head of the church, pending the applicant’s full compliance with the High Court of Lagos State (Expeditious Disposal of Civil Cases) Practice Directions No. 2 of 2019 on pre-action protocol.

The judge also granted the trustees leave to commence the action under the pre-action protocol and directed that the originating processes, together with the accompanying documents, be served on the respondents forthwith.

She further directed the respondents to file their responses within the timelines stipulated by the practice direction.

The judge, however, made it clear that the order was granted ex parte and without prejudice to the respondents’ right to apply to have it set aside or respond fully to the substantive claims.

The case was adjourned until December 1, 2026.

The court’s intervention came a day after the church’s board of trustees announced Jimmy’s removal, maintaining that his appointment as senior pastor was contrary to the wishes of his late father.

The board said its decision followed a careful review of the church’s constitution and recorded instructions allegedly left by Taiwo before his death in 2023.

According to the trustees, they recently discovered a video recording made by the late founder in December 2021, in which he purportedly gave instructions concerning his successor.

The board claimed that the recording was not presented to it before Jimmy’s appointment in September 2023, describing the appointment as wrongful.

It maintained that the late founder had already appointed a successor in accordance with the church’s constitution and that Jimmy consequently ceased to be entitled to the position.

However, Jimmy rejected the board’s decision, insisting that his removal was not a constitutionally valid resolution of the church’s board of trustees.

He also alleged that members of the board responsible for announcing his removal had been directed since March 2026 to resign over what he described as their repeated and flagrant violations of the church’s constitution, founding principles and objectives.

Despite his rejection of the decision, the board maintained that Jimmy was no longer the church’s senior pastor.

It subsequently announced that the church’s interim spiritual and administrative leadership would be entrusted to Rotimi Okpaise, a pastor within the congregation.

The latest development has heightened the leadership crisis in the church, with the competing positions of Jimmy and the board raising questions about the interpretation of the church’s constitution, the validity of the succession arrangements and the authority to determine its spiritual and administrative leadership.

The substantive issues are yet to be determined by the court.