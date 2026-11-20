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A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Edo State, Kenneth Imansuagbon, has approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking constitutional pronouncement and protective orders over a controversial ‘AK-47 fire’ remark allegedly made by the Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarret Tenebe.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2841/2026, was filed by Imansuagbon on his behalf and that of other ADC members in Edo State, with Chronicles Reporters also joined as an applicant. The respondents are Tenebe and the Nigeria Police Force.

The suit followed a political gathering in October 2026 where Tenebe allegedly declared that anyone who stood in the way of the APC’s target of securing 2.5 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in Edo State during the 2027 presidential election would receive “AK-47 fire”.

The remark generated public reactions, with critics expressing concerns over its implications for political participation and electoral security.

Imansuagbon, who had publicly condemned the statement, reportedly petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Department of State Services (DSS) over the matter.

However, following his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on November 6, 2026, where he reiterated his criticism, Tenebe, through his lawyers, issued a letter dated November 9, accusing him of making malicious, false, libellous and defamatory statements.

The lawyers demanded a retraction, public apology and N3 billion in damages.

In the originating summons, Imansuagbon is asking the court to determine whether Tenebe’s alleged remark constitutes a threat of violence, voter intimidation or incitement to electoral violence, and whether it is protected by the constitutional right to freedom of expression under Section 39 or falls within the permissible restrictions under Section 45 of the 1999 Constitution.

He is also seeking a determination of the police’s constitutional and statutory responsibility to investigate the complaint.

Among the reliefs sought are declarations that the alleged remark amounts to an unconstitutional threat and voter intimidation, an order directing the police to investigate the complaint, invite Tenebe for questioning and take appropriate legal action if an offence is established.

He is also seeking an injunction restraining further threats of violence and an order compelling the police to provide adequate security for him and other identified ADC members considered to be at risk.

The applicants are further asking the court to protect their fundamental rights, including the rights to life, dignity, personal liberty, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and freedom of movement.

While Imansuagbon maintains that his comments concerned an issue of public interest, Tenebe’s defamation allegations have introduced a separate legal dimension to the dispute.

The matter is pending before the Federal High Court, Abuja, where the court is expected to consider the issues raised by the parties.

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