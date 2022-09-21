  • Wednesday, 21st September, 2022

Buhari Rejoices with Sunny Ade at 76

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the entertainment industry in celebrating juju music maestro and multi-instrumentalist, Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, better known as King Sunny Ade, as he marks his 76th birthday on September 22, 2022.

The president in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, rejoiced with the internationally renowned artiste, who was the first Nigerian to be nominated for Grammy in the 80’s, playing a significant role in the huge success of the country’s music industry, with influence across genres, including Hollywood, where his songs were featured in many movies.

Buhari extolled the talented guitarist, gifted songwriter, producer and visiting professor of music at the Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife for taking Nigeria’s local beats to the world, exporting the rich culture and placing instruments like the “talking drum’’ on global spotlight for research and adaption.

He believed the recognitions and awards received by the multi-talented entertainer over the years, including the national award, MFR, are well deserved.

The president prayed for his good health, strength and grace of more creativity.

