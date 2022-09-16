Fayemi, Amosun, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Makinde, Obaseki Condole Akeredolu over Mother’s Passing



Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti and James Sowole in Abeokuta

Present and former governors in the country have identified with one of them, the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, over the passing of his mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu, and generally described her demise as painful.



Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described the late Lady Evang Akeredolu as a devoted Christian leader, supportive mother, confidant and encourager.

He said the deceased, during her lifetime, was an epitome of kindness, forthrightness and courage, same qualities which her son, Governor Akeredolu, exhibited as a lawyer and public servant.



Fayemi, however, noted that the late Madam Akeredolu was a rallying point for the Akeredolus, following the departure of their patriarch many years ago and did not waiver in standing in the gap for them till she breathed her last.

Two-term former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, said, as a doting mother that she was, Mama will be remembered for the quality parenting she gave to her children and other members of the Akeredolu family, and also for her devotion to the service of God and the development of her community.



“Though painful that Mama Bosede Akeredolu had to answer the call of her creator at this time, I enjoin the entire Akeredolu family to take solace in the knowledge that Mama lived a fulfilled life and left behind many enduring legacies, particularly children and families who are responsible members of our society.

“May the good Lord grant Mama Grace Bosede Akeredolu eternal rest, and give her children, particularly, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” she said.



Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, urged Governor Akeredolu, the deceased family, friends and entire people of Owo and Ondo State in general to preserve the legacy of love and prayers left behind the deceased.

“Mama was a strong supporter and pillar of Governor Akeredolu and without any iota of doubt, she contributed to the success of all her children as a principled, disciplined and committed mother. She also trained her children and those around her in the way of God.



“As an evangelist, she served God and humanity passionately using her gift and talent to win souls for God and minister to people around her. She was an apostle of God and remained committed to God till her passing on Thursday,” he said.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described the death of Lady Akeredolu as painful, even at the advanced age of 90.



“Though Mama has gone to be with her Lord and Creator, her life was enough a lesson for all of us to learn from. As a devout Christian, she served God with all her heart and ensured that her family members, friends and acquaintances, all benefited from her caring and warm disposition.

“We all shall continue to remember her for good. Her life was indeed worthy of emulation as she epitomised virtuousity and piety. At this time, we should not grief, but celebrate the joining of the Saints Triumphant by our dear Mama.



“I pray that our Lord will grant Madam Akeredolu eternal rest in His bosom. On behalf of my family, the government and people of Ogun State, I express my heart-felt commiseration with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the government and the people of Ondo State, on the passing of Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu. May her soul continue to find repose in the Lord,” the statement concluded.



Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, commiserated with the government and good people of Ondo State over the death of the governor’s mother, whom he said lived a good life.



“I commiserate with my Egbon, who is also the chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, His Excellency, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on the death of his mother, Mama Grace Akeredolu. I equally express my condolences to the government and good people of Ondo State and I pray to God to grant repose to Mama’s soul and to grant the entire Akeredolu family the fortitude to bear Mama’s loss.



“No matter how old our loved ones are, we never would love to see them leave us. But in the programme of God, there is a time to be born and a time to die. So, we can only submit to God’s will and cherish the memories our loved ones leave us with.



“I am sure that Mama left a bundle of good memories, because she was a woman of virtue and a great mother. So, I encourage Governor Akeredolu and everyone Mama left behind to take solace in the great life Mama lived. Mama lived a happy and fulfilled life. May her beautiful soul rest in perfect peace. Amen,” he said.



The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said he was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Lady Akeredolu, who he said was a devout Christian and community leader, passionate about Christ and dedicated her life to the service of God.

“She was meek, kindhearted and loving and gave herself freely for the upliftment of humanity and her community. As a disciplinarian, she espoused the virtues of love, honesty and integrity and bestowed these values to her children, including the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

“She will be remembered for her devotion to the things of God, her commitment to the service of humanity and her compassionate spirit. On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I commiserate with Governor Akeredolu, the Akeredolu family as well as friends and associates of Lady Evangelist Akeredolu and pray that God grants all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he prayed.