Emmanuel Flags off ‘Ibom Ignite’ Conference in Uyo

* Commends Eno’s vision, passion for youth development

A three-day mental capacity building conference tagged ‘Ibom Ignite Conference’ themed ‘MindShift’, which seeks to inspire, energize and empower Akwa Ibom youths has been flagged off in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The event, which held at Ibom Hall, Uyo commenced on Wednesday 14th September and will run through Friday, September 16, 2022.

Declaring the event open Wednesday, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, commended the visioner and progenitor of the project, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom for his foresight in putting together the conference.

He urged participants to take advantage of the three-day knowledge imparting summit which parades an array of resource persons from within and outside the country to renew their mindset for a prosperous and brighter future.

He observed that the conference, with its rich content, would greatly inspire the youths to embrace a new mental shift away from the traditional ways of doing things.

The governor noted that the idea behind the conference was in line with his Dakkada philosophy, which is aimed at mind renewal, and enjoined the youths not to allow anything to distract them as they seek to change the narrative.

He assured the youths that they can only achieve greatness if they focus on their dreams and aspiration.

In his words: “I want to appreciate the visioner and those that have made this programme possible. I must say, this programme has rich content. I want to urge you to renew your minds. We are used to the prevalent ways of doing things and thinking. The Dakkada creed is an inspiration that God dropped in me for the renewing of the minds of the people. The power of focus is for you to achieve something. Don’t get distracted.”

Speaking earlier, Pastor Eno explained that the idea behind the ‘IBOM IGNITE CONFERENCE’ was to create a platform to inspire our youths to pursue their passion and dreams.

He appreciated Governor Emmanuel for his efforts in youth development, saying his presence at the conference was a vote of confidence on Akwa Ibom youths.

“Your Excellency, your presence here is a vote of confidence on Akwa Ibom youths. This programme is to inspire our youths. I can see a whole lot of abilities in them, but they don’t just have maybe the capacity to push them to their faith of greatness. Your Excellency, your government has done so much for our young people. I believe that empowerment for our youths should be to scale up to get them involved in small and medium scale businesses,” Eno said.

He disclosed that over 3,000 youths had registered for the conference, while resources from within and outside the country have been assembled to inspire the youths to have a mind-shift that would be of immense benefit.

The chairman of the occasion, Hon. Onofiok Luke, charged participants to ensure they take home the knowledge that would be imparted to them and put into practice. He expressed the hope that the vision behind the ‘IBOM IGNITE CONFERENCE’ would empower the youths in the long run.

Luke, who represents Etinan/Nsit-Ubium/Nsit-Ibom Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, commended Pastor Eno for his passion for youth development and equally hailed Governor Emmanuel for his development strides in the state.

He particularly applauded the governor for the success story so far recorded by Ibom Air.

Among the resource persons during the opening session included Rev. Simeon Afolabi, who handled the topic ‘Renew Your Mind, Think New Thoughts’; Bishop Wayne Malcolm who spoke on the topic ‘I am a product of my decisions’ and Mrs. Ekaette Umoh who took participants through ‘Releasing the Power of the Youth through Entrepreneurship’.

Speakers on Day 2, Thursday, September 15, 2022 included Rev. Olumide Emmanuel who spoke on ‘The Mind of an Entrepreneur’; Prof. Vincent Anigbogu treated the topic ‘Ideas Rule the World: Think Creative’; Apostle Lawrence Achudume handled ‘Overcoming Adversity to Becoming a Champion in Life’; while Bishop Wayne Malcolm spoke on ”The Road to Self-Sufficiency: A paradigm Shift from Job-Seeker to Job-Creator’.

Speakers that inspired the youths on Friday, Day 3 included Dr. Abel Damina who treated ”Change Your Mind: Change Your Life-It’s Now or Never’; and Ms. Rose Umoh spoke on ‘Investing in the Future’.

Also, Mr Calistus Onu from Zenith Bank, and a representative from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) were on hand to take participants through funding opportunities for SMEs.

Bishop Malcolm wrapped up the day with the topic ‘Breaking the Glass Ceiling: The Youth Entrepreneur’.

Among personalities that graced the opening ceremony included the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem; wife of the Visioner of Ibom Ignite Conference, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno; members of the State Executive Council, House of Assembly members, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Matters, Comrade Iwaudofia; the Senior Special Assistant on Marketing and Brand Management, Mr Ime Uwah; Heads of Boards, Commission, and parastatals, among several others.