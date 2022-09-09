Hayat Kimya Launches Diapers, Promises more Products

Hayat Kimya Nigeria, makers of baby diapers and sanitary pads, has promised to continue to expand its product offerings in Nigeria to satisfy consumers’ demands.

The Turkish company made this promise during the launch of two new products into the Nigerian market. The products are Bebem with natural essences baby diaper and Molped with antibacterial protection sanitary pad recently in Lagos.

Speaking at the launch press conference, the Managing Director, Hayat Kimya Nigeria, Doruk Emiroglu, emphasised on customer satisfaction as the centre of innovation for the brand

He said: “The increasing demand by consumers for more sustainable lifestyle choices informed our decision to launch the Bebem with natural essence baby diaper in the Nigerian market. The diaper, which is made with an extract from bamboo fibre and high-quality organic cotton extract, is eco-friendly and assures quality protection of the child.”

Also speaking, the Marketing Manager of the company, Roseline Abaraonye, said that the diaper is the first to be eco-friendly in Nigeria and made from bamboo.

“We are having the very first diaper made from bamboo and first organic pad. In the process of preparing for the launch of this product, we have tested consumers and worked with consumer insights, and we can say categorically that this product is meeting a consumer need. It’s a huge investment in Nigeria and it we are here to stay and we will do our best to invest in innovative products.”