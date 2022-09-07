Ondo Police Arrest Father, Son for Alleged Possession of Human Parts, Parade Others

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Police Command has arrested one Mr. Laolu and his son, Laolu Falowo, for alleged possession of human parts in Kuseru village, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson for the state Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, while parading the suspects and eight others for various offences at the Command headquarters in Akure yesterday, said the septuagenarian and his 26-year-old son were found in possession of human limps (two legs and two arms hands and a human skull).

She said: “On August 31, 2022, a complainant reported at Kajola Police Division that an offensive odour was oozing out from the room of one Olaolu Falowo, 26, located in Kuseru village via Odigbo LGA of Ondo State.

“As at the time of the report, the suspect was in police custody for a case of attempted car theft. When a search was conducted in his house, human limps (2 legs and 2 arms hands) were recovered while a human skull in a sack was recovered from his father’s house.

“The suspect claimed that the deceased was a madman who was sick and about dying in the forest, so he killed him to reduce his pains and took part of his body for sacrifice. However, a family member of the deceased refuted the suspect’s statement that his brother was hale and hearty, a farmer who had gone to the farm at Kuseru village.”

Odunlami added that another 17-year-old boy, Arije Damilare, was arrested for allegedly defiling two minors in Okitipupa council area of the state.

She said: “On August 19, 2022, a complaint of defilement was reported at the Okitipupa Police Division that two children (names withheld) of about four years old were playing in their compound on Ikoya/Ilutitun road, Okitipupa, when one Arije Dare went to their house to get water, met the children in the house and lure them to an uncompleted building and defiled them. Three days after, one of the girls complained of pains, when her mother inquired from the daughter what happened, she explained her ordeal and mentioned the suspect as the culprit.”

She noted also that two Togolese, Koku Sunday and Kofi Friday, were also arrested by operatives of the Command for the alleged killing a security guard and setting ablaze Titolu petrol station located on Ado road in Akure.

“On July 4, 2022, a case of arson and murder was reported at Osi Police Divisional headquarters. The complainant stated that she was alerted via phone that her fueling station was on fire, and on getting to the station with fire fighters, she realised that her security guard, Dandan Sunday, had been killed with his hands and legs tied. Intelligence gathering led to the arrest of Koku Sunday and Kofi Friday, while one single barrel gun was recovered from the suspects.

“On August 28, 2022, at about 2240hrs, the duo of Olaoye Oluwatosin, 35, and Taiwo Olamide, 35, attacked and kidnapped one Mrs. Akinloye Folashade, from her shop at Ofosu area. Policemen attached to Ofosu Division were informed and immediately gave the suspects a hot chase and were eventually apprehended.

The PPRO said men of the Command also arrested the duo of Mayowa Iletuwa and Akinwumi Ebifemi for alleged murder.

She said: “In the same vein, on November 30, 2021, one Iwatan Bamitale went to the land of one Mr. Ogunsemore, and while measuring the land, the owner challenged him and asked what he was doing on his land, Bamitale left and came back the next day with some of his gang members and attacked the owner of the land, and in the process, shot at his son, Esau Ogunsemore, and took him away.

“The duo of Mayowa Iletuwa, 41, and Akinwumi Ebifemi (a.k.a Espayol), 32, who were part of the people who attacked the land owner were arrested. During investigation, it was discovered that the aforementioned were involved in several cases bothering on similar offences in which one Iwatan Bamidele and seven others had earlier been arrested and charged to court for murder and conspiracy, which includes the killing of a policeman on November 18, 2021.

“Subsequently, one Ogunsemore Gbenga, 38, and Rire Ayomide, 33, were later arrested in connection with the case by policemen attached to FCID, Alagbon, Lagos State. Effort is ongoing to arrest others at large while the arrested suspects will be charged to court.”