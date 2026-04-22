CIoTh Celebrates Publication of Two New Papers Advancing Psycho Intelligence for Autism Related Innovation

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Centre of Intelligence of Things, (CIoTh), at the University of Greater Manchester, has announce the publication of two new research papers focused on autism related innovation, developed using Psycho Intelligence, a new area of research pioneered at CIoTh.

The publications, according to the centre, mark an important step in its ongoing commitment to developing more human-centred, responsive and intelligent systems that better support autistic individuals.

It stated that the work reflects the centre’s growing interdisciplinary research strength at the intersection of artificial intelligence, psychology and communication.

Psycho Intelligence is an emerging field developed within the lab to explore how AI systems can become more sensitive to human behaviour, emotion, communication patterns and cognitive needs. Its application to autism-related innovation opens new possibilities for inclusive design, personalised support systems and socially impactful intelligent technologies.

Commenting on the achievement, Head of the centre, Professor Celestine Iwendi, said, “this marks an important step in our effort to build more human-centred, responsive and intelligent systems that can better support autistic individuals through interdisciplinary research at the intersection of AI, psychology and communication. I am proud of the team and excited by the possibilities this emerging field opens for inclusive innovation and meaningful real world impact.

The two newly published papers can be accessed here:

Paper 1: https://lnkd.in/dyJGE88n

Paper 2: https://lnkd.in/dxXpKM4Z.

“This achievement reflects the dedication and collaborative effort of the research team, including: Salome Uwah, Negin Aboutorabi, Austin Orumwense, Collins Lemeke, Dr. Vandana Sharma, Adedeji Adesola, Gladys Chisom Okoro, Babatope Makinde, Akande Afeez. CIoTh congratulates all authors and collaborators on this important contribution to inclusive innovation and emerging AI research,” he said.

Meanwhile, the university also announced that Iwendi has been recognised for a Wiley Top Cited Article 2025 award for his machine learning model for Alzheimer’s Disease prediction, published in IET Cyber-Physical Systems: Theory and Applications.

“It was a top cited article among work published between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024. This recognition is a strong reflection of the growing global impact of research emerging from CIoTh. A top cited article shows that the work is being widely read, used and built upon by researchers.

“The article focuses on the use of machine learning for Alzheimer’s Disease prediction, an area of major importance in contemporary healthcare and applied AI,” the university announced.