15 Parties Meet INEC Deadline, Field Presidential Candidates for 2027 Poll

Chuks Okocha

Fifteen political parties have successfully met the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline for the conduct of presidential primaries ahead of the 2027 general election, while uncertainty surrounds the participation of the National Democratic Party (NDP), which conducted its primary two days after the deadline.



INEC had directed all registered political parties to conduct their presidential primaries between April 23 and May 30, 2026, and submit the names of their candidates for the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

Although some parties and political actors challenged INEC’s authority to determine the timing of internal party processes, most parties complied with the electoral body’s timetable and produced their candidates within the stipulated period.

With the conclusion of the primaries, attention is now shifting from intra-party contests to the broader campaign season, which is expected to commence on August 19, 2026.



Among the major contenders, President Bola Tinubu emerged as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after defeating Stanley Osifo in the party’s direct primary held on May 23. Tinubu is seeking a second term in office on the platform of continued economic reforms, infrastructure development, improved security and job creation.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar secured the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after defeating former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi and banker Mohammed Hayatu-Deen in the party’s primary held on May 25. Atiku pledged to focus on economic revival, private-sector-led growth, restructuring, job creation and national unity.



The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ratified former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi as its presidential candidate on May 29. Obi, who was the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, promised to increase electricity generation and distribution by at least 10,000 megawatts within four years, while also tackling corruption, insecurity and unemployment.

Equally, Labour Party concluded its primary on May 30 and elected businessman Chibuzo Okereke as its presidential candidate. Okereke pledged to promote good governance, transparency, youth inclusion and economic opportunities while pursuing reforms in education and healthcare.



In the same vein, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde emerged as the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) during the party’s primary in Ibadan on May 30. Makinde promised to expand economic opportunities, strengthen education, modernise infrastructure and improve security through institutional reforms.

The African Action Congress (AAC) returned activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore as its presidential candidate following its primary in Abuja on May 26. Sowore pledged a radical overhaul of governance, anti-corruption reforms, youth empowerment and increased investment in education and social welfare.



The Social Democratic Party (SDP) also submitted the name of its presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, to INEC following its primary election in Bauchi on May 9. Adebayo promised to focus on economic diversification, industrialisation, agricultural development and constitutional reforms.

The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) elected former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke as its presidential candidate on May 26. Duke promised to prioritise economic growth, tourism development, infrastructure and investment promotion.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), however, remains divided. A faction aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, announced Senator Sandy Onor as its presidential candidate, while another faction associated with Kabiru Turaki declared former President Goodluck Jonathan as its candidate. Both candidates emerged through separate processes conducted in Abuja.



The National Rescue Movement (NRM) elected actress and film producer Esther Okereke as its presidential candidate, making her the party’s first female presidential flag bearer. She pledged to prioritise security and economic development.

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) nominated Aliyu Abbas, a former political aide to Atiku Abubakar, as its presidential candidate, while the Action Alliance (AA) selected its National Chairman, Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, as its flag bearer.

Businessman and activist Gbenga Hashim emerged as the presidential candidate of the Accord Party, while Sunday Adenuga secured the ticket of the Because of Our Tomorrow (BOOT) Party unopposed.

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) adopted its National Women Leader, Anita Zugwai-Chukwu, as its presidential candidate. She emerged unopposed and pledged to work for national unity, economic growth and improved welfare for Nigerians.

The emergence of these candidates brings the number of parties that complied with INEC’s deadline to 15.

Meanwhile, uncertainty has continued to trail the NDP after it announced Ada Fredrick as its presidential candidate on June 1, two days after the deadline for party primaries had expired.



The development has raised questions about the party’s eligibility to participate in the presidential election, although a suit challenging INEC’s authority to impose timelines for party primaries is still pending before the Court of Appeal.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Emeka Wachuku, said Fredrick emerged through a consensus affirmation process conducted across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Political observers say the fate of the NDP’s presidential candidacy may ultimately depend on the outcome of the pending court case and INEC’s final interpretation of its electoral timetable.