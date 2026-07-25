2027: INEC Pledges Credible Polls, Abdulsalami Urges Level Playing Field

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, yesterday assured Nigerians that the commission would conduct free, fair and credible elections in the 2027 general election, despite operational and legal challenges confronting the electoral process.

The assurance came as former Head of State and Chairman of the National Peace Committee (NPC), Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), urged the electoral umpire to remain impartial, provide a level playing field for all political parties and resist undue pressure ahead of the polls.



Abdulsalami gave the charge when Amupitan, accompanied by the Commission’s National Commissioners paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Minna, Niger State.

The INEC management team also visited another former Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), at his Minna residence.

The former Head of State urged the commission to ensure that all elections are free, fair and credible, stressing that the success of Nigeria’s democracy depends largely on the integrity of the electoral process.



He advised the INEC chairman and his team to remain steadfast, ignore distractions and faithfully uphold the oath of office they swore to.

Abdulsalami said: “The INEC Chairman cannot do this job alone, but the buck stops with you. I am absolutely sure that you will abide by the oath you took.



“You must do justice to all and sundry. All political parties are yours; you do not have any political party to call your own.

“So, I wish you well and advise that you close your ears and shut your eyes, because no matter what you do, political parties will have a go at you and claim you have done something wrong. That is the nature of Nigerians. I hope and pray you take it in good faith because our democracy depends on all of you.”



Describing the office of the INEC chairman as one of the most demanding in the country’s democratic architecture, Abdulsalami said Amupitan’s appointment came at a critical period in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

According to him, politicians would always accuse the commission of bias whenever elections do not go their way, urging the commission not to be distracted by such criticisms.

“With the politicians, you need to do a lot to gain their confidence because whatever you and your commissioners do, you will stand accused of bias one way or another,” he said.

“If anybody in the political system loses an election, you become the whipping child. They will find excuses to claim that INEC has done something wrong.

“However, with the confidence we have in you, I am absolutely sure and I pray that you will do the best you can for this country.”

Abdulsalami also disclosed that the National Peace Committee would hold a strategic meeting in Abuja on July 29 ahead of the signing of the Peace Accord for the Osun State governorship election scheduled for July 30.

He described the Osun governorship poll as an important test for the 2027 general election and reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to promoting peaceful, transparent and credible elections across the country.

Earlier, Amupitan reaffirmed INEC’s commitment to ensuring that every valid vote counts in both the August 15 Osun State governorship election and the 2027 general election.

He commended the National Peace Committee for sustaining the Peace Accord initiative, saying it had provided political actors with a platform to commit themselves to peaceful campaigns and non-violent elections.

“Your initiative and intervention, especially the Peace Accord, have not only provided political actors with a platform to commit to non-violence, but have also strengthened the sovereignty of the will of the Nigerian people,” he said.

“This prevails against disharmony and discord, for which INEC is forever grateful to you, sir.

“We also congratulate you on your recent 84th birthday anniversary and recognise your contributions to national unity. Since the transition period in 1999, you have been involved in peacebuilding not just in Nigeria, but across Africa. History will be kind to you.”

The INEC chairman confirmed that the Osun governorship election would hold on August 15, while the Peace Accord signing ceremony has been fixed for July 30 in Osogbo.

Amupitan acknowledged that the commission continues to face operational challenges, particularly pre-election litigation, but assured Nigerians that INEC remained focused on delivering transparent, inclusive and technology-driven elections.

He lamented what he described as the weak democratic culture among some political actors, noting that last-minute court orders often compel the commission to alter its preparations.

“Just yesterday, my Legal Director informed me of a court order directing us to add another political party after we had already printed ballot papers for Osun State,” he said.

“All those ballot papers will likely have to be cancelled and reprinted. These are some of the hurdles we face.

“Despite these issues and the trust deficiency we currently face, we continue to do our best for a successful election.”

Speaking with journalists after the meetings, Amupitan said the visits to the two former Heads of State were aimed at benefiting from their wealth of governance experience as the commission prepares for upcoming elections.