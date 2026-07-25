Israel, TETFund Move to End Nigeria’s ‘Research Graveyard,’ Launch Fresh Drive to Turn Campus Ideas into Billion-Naira Businesses

Michael Olugbode and Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

In a bold move aimed at tackling one of Nigeria’s biggest development challenges—the failure to commercialise research—the Federal Government, through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has partnered with Israel to inject fresh funding, mentorship and global expertise into transforming university inventions into thriving businesses.

The renewed commitment was unveiled yesterday in Abuja as Israel announced funding for the fifth edition of the Innovation Fellowship for Aspiring Inventors and Researchers (iFAIR 5), even as TETFund disclosed an ambitious nationwide programme to establish innovation centres in more than 60 tertiary institutions to ensure research breakthroughs no longer remain confined to academic shelves.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns that thousands of research findings produced annually by Nigerian universities rarely progress beyond dissertations and journal publications, depriving the country of innovations capable of creating industries, jobs and wealth.

Speaking during the iFAIR Cohort 4 Closing Ceremony and Innovation Showcase Challenge, TETFund Executive Secretary, Sonny Echono, said the country’s greatest innovation challenge is not a shortage of ideas but the inability to convert research into commercially viable products.

“The main problem we are solving is how to commercialise university research results and inventions, bridging the gap between academia, government and the productive industrial sector,” Echono declared.

To reverse that trend, he announced that TETFund is investing heavily in innovation infrastructure across Nigerian campuses.

“As I speak, TETFund is providing facilities and establishing innovation centres across over 60 tertiary institutions so that students, while still in school, can find solutions to global and national challenges,” he said.

The centres are expected to serve as incubation hubs where students, researchers and young inventors can refine ideas, access engineering support, attract investors and develop products capable of competing in local and international markets.

The announcement coincided with Israel’s confirmation that funding has been secured for the next phase of iFAIR, a programme that has become one of the country’s leading innovation accelerators.

Outgoing Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, described the fellowship as a practical demonstration of Israel’s commitment to helping Nigeria build indigenous technology rather than depend on imported solutions.

“I am so proud to stand here today and announce that we have secured with our partners funding for iFAIR 5, and iFAIR 5 will be launching in October 2026,” Freeman said.

He emphasised that the partnership deliberately focuses on empowering Nigerian innovators to solve Nigerian problems.

“This programme has never been about bringing Israeli solutions to Nigeria. It’s been about helping brilliant Nigerian innovators develop Nigerian solutions to Nigerian challenges supported by Israeli experience, mentorship and innovation,” he said.