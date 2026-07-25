Enugu Air Runway Incident: Mbah Assures on Airline’s High Safety Standard

.Keyamo orders investigation into incident

Chinedu Eze

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has reacted to the runway excursion involving Flight 4264 (registration 5N-ENR) operated by Enugu Air, which skidded off the runway at the Benin Airport on Thursday, saying that despite the incident, the airline operates with high safety standard.

Mbah, in a statement he personally signed, expressed sympathy with the 68 passengers on-board the aircraft and five crew members over the traumatic experience and commended the aviation authorities for immediately initiating an investigation into the incident, saying that for Enugu Air, safety remained non-negotiable.

This was coming as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has ordered for investigation into the serious incident.

The governor in a statement made available to journalists yesterday, said, “The Enugu State Government is aware of the incident of a runway excursion affecting Enugu Air, Embraer E170, Flight 4264, operating from into Benin Airport from Lagos on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

“The government empathises with the 63 passengers and five crew members on board the aircraft over the traumatic experience and is thankful to God that no life was lost and no injuries have so far been reported.

“The government commends the swiftness of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) in embarking on the ongoing investigation to determine the circumstances and factors that may have led to the incident. The government will ensure the full cooperation of its going concern, Enugu Air, with the investigation and regulatory authorities.

“While the outcome of the investigation is awaited, the government assures the public that the operations of Enugu Air are guided by the highest safety standards. The airline is founded on a corporate culture that places safety above profit and schedule, and its quality assurance and quality control systems stipulate a safety threshold that is considerably higher than the industry benchmark.”

The governor said that the high safety rating of the airline explains the growing confidence and patronage the airline has continued to enjoy from both passengers and industry stakeholders and assured that Enugu Air will continue to serve its teeming customers and abide by its utmost commitment to safety, professionalism, and a sense of hospitality.

He thanked Nigerians for their support following the incident, as many continued to relive their pleasurable experiences flying the airline.

“We wish to express our profound gratitude to Nigerians for the outpouring of solidarity since the unfortunate incident. Quite uncommonly, Nigerians have continued to share their positive experiences with Enugu Air since it was launched a year ago. This matters so much to us as a government at this time,” the governor added.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Keyamo, has directed relevant aviation agencies to investigate the runway excursion involving an Enugu Air aircraft at Benin Airport, assuring the public that all passengers and crew escaped unharmed.

In a post on X yesterday, Keyamo said the aircraft skidded off the runway after landing safely, describing the occurrence as a “runway excursion” in aviation terminology.

“I have been duly informed that the incident with Enugu Air yesterday in Benin is that the aircraft skidded off the runway after landing successfully (it is called ‘runway excursion’ in aviation terminology). Everyone was safe,” the minister wrote.

“I have directed all the relevant agencies to work closely with Enugu Air to unravel the cause.”

Nigeria has recorded many runway excursions after heavy downpour, which is typically caused by hydroplaning (or aquaplaning), where standing water prevents the tires from gripping the pavement, resulting in a loss of directional control and braking.

On July 13, 2025, Air Peace flight P47190, operating from Lagos to Port Harcourt had a runway excursion after landing safely at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

On May 19, 2024, Dana Air flight with registration number 5N-BKI skidded off the runway with failed Nose Landing Gear, at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, after heavy rain.

On may 11, 2024, Xejet/NG Eagle Embraer 145 aircraft with registration number, 5N-BZZ suffered a runway excursion on landing at the domestic runway of the Lagos airport.

Also, on September 9, 2023, a United Nigeria Airlines 50-seater ERJ 145 aircraft skidded off the runway at the Lagos airport on arrival from Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital.

These serious incidents happened under heavy rain, suggesting they were caused by hydroplaning.