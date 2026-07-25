Governors, Security Experts Back Army Division Expansion, Demand Intelligence-led War on Insecurity

•Emir hails president

•Experts warn against recruiting repentant terrorists into military

•Seek increased funding for logistics, equipment, training

Linus Aleke in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The decision by President Bola Tinubu to expand the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions and recruit an additional 28,000 personnel has won broad endorsement from governors, traditional rulers and security experts, who described it as a significant step towards tackling the country’s worsening insecurity while urging greater investment in intelligence, technology and modern military capabilities.



This comes as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, yesterday called for greater private sector investment in national security and military infrastructure, describing stronger partnerships between the Armed Forces and corporate organisations as critical to enhancing operational effectiveness, improving personnel welfare and accelerating national development.

In a related development, troops of Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in collaboration with the Yobe State Hunters Group, have apprehended five suspected kidnappers and recovered weapons during an intelligence-led operation at Jegalari Village in Fune Local Government Area of Yobe State.



Tinubu approved the expansion of the Division on Thursday as part of efforts to strengthen national security and enhance the Army’s ability to respond more effectively to emerging threats.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the decision underscored the administration’s commitment to building a more robust and responsive military capable of safeguarding lives, property and Nigeria’s territorial integrity.



Owing to this, the governors, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), yesterday lauded President Tinubu’s creation of four new Army divisions across the country.

NGF’s Chairman and Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a statement issued in Ilorin, stated that the decision to create four new divisions was the largest single expansion of the Nigerian Army in modern history, adding that the bold step showed the President’s renewed commitment to security of lives and property.



“We wholeheartedly welcome this development, including the president’s approval for the Army to hire 28,000 new personnel and acquire more critical military assets. We are confident that this initiative will enhance the government’s counterterrorism and anti-banditry efforts,” the governors said.

They pledged their continued support for and collaboration with the President on national security and all other issues of national development.



“The Forum again urges citizens to continue to support government and security forces to strengthen security in every part of the country, including giving timely information to the security agencies,” they added.

Also yesterday, the Emir of Ilorin and chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Alh, brahim Sulu-Gambari, commended Tinubu for approving the establishment of the new 9 Division Headquarters of the Nigerian Army in Ilorin, Kwara State.



The Emir described the decision as a landmark move that will significantly enhance national security, strengthen internal security operations, and improve the safety of lives and property in Kwara and Niger states.

In a statement issued yesterday, by his spokesman, Dr. Abdulazeez Arowona, Sulu- Gambari said the expansion of the Nigerian Army’s structure was a welcome development.



He noted that the establishment of the Division in Ilorin was a clear demonstration of Tinubu’s commitment to decentralising command and control, strengthening border security, and ensuring faster military response to emerging threats.

The Emir added: “This development will not only boost security in our dear state and the entire North-Central region, but will also create more opportunities for our youths and contribute to the socio-economic development of Kwara State.”



Equally, security and defence experts welcomed Tinubu’s approval for the expansion of the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions and the recruitment of an additional 28,000 personnel, describing the move as a timely response to Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

While applauding the initiative as a major boost to the Army’s operational capacity and nationwide presence, they stressed that its success would depend on sustained investment in logistics, training, modern equipment, intelligence and technology. They also warned against the recruitment or integration of repentant terrorists into the military under any guise.

Reacting to the development, former Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (Rtd), described the expansion as long overdue, considering Nigeria’s size, population, growing security threats and the increasing role of the Army in internal security operations.

Speaking on ARISE NEWS Channel, Usman said: “The Nigerian Army has consistently expanded its capacity over time. The establishment of additional training depots in Oshogbo and Amasiri, Ebonyi State, makes it only logical that this growth should be matched by a corresponding expansion in the Army’s order of battle. This is a welcome development that will undoubtedly strengthen the Army’s operational capability.”

He, however, cautioned that expanding the force involved more than creating new formations.

“There are critical administrative and logistical considerations that must be addressed. While the recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel is commendable, careful attention must be paid to the costs of training, kitting, accommodation and sustainment.

“Many serving soldiers deployed across various theatres of operation are still awaiting adequate accommodation, while the construction of barracks, procurement of equipment, training and armament will require substantial investment,” he added.

Usman also highlighted the need for careful force planning.

“There is also the question of force composition. What types of battalions will be established? Will they be infantry, armoured, artillery or composite battalions? Similarly, planners must consider the equipment holdings required for each brigade, including tanks, artillery pieces, Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and infantry support weapons.”

He urged the National Assembly to provide expedited approval for any supplementary appropriation required to fund the expansion, adding: “If the Nigerian Army has sufficient boots on the ground across the federation, criminal non-state actors seeking to destabilise the country will be denied the freedom of action they currently exploit.”

Meanwhile, the COAS, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has called for greater private sector investment in national security and military infrastructure, describing stronger partnerships between the Armed Forces and corporate organisations as critical to enhancing operational effectiveness, improving personnel welfare and accelerating national development.

Lieutenant General Shaibu made the appeal while receiving the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), Dr Ubon Udoh, and his delegation at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the COAS commended the Founder of ASR Africa and Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his sustained support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria through impactful corporate interventions.

He noted that the country’s evolving security environment demands closer collaboration among government institutions, the military and responsible private sector organisations to strengthen national resilience and sustain ongoing security operations.

The Army Chief emphasised that investment in critical rural infrastructure, particularly road networks, delivers significant security and economic benefits.

He explained that improved road connectivity enhances troop mobility, facilitates rapid deployment to operational areas, strengthens logistics, stimulates economic activity in underserved communities and denies criminal elements the opportunity to exploit difficult terrain and isolated settlements as safe havens.

He further stressed that the welfare of serving personnel, particularly those wounded in action, as well as the continued support of retired personnel who dedicated their lives to defending the nation, remains a strategic priority.

According to him, quality healthcare and comprehensive welfare programmes for serving personnel and veterans are essential to sustaining morale, preserving combat effectiveness and maintaining a highly motivated and mission-ready force.

He therefore expressed profound appreciation to BUA Group and ASR Africa for their continued investment in military healthcare, describing the intervention as a valuable contribution to the Nigerian Army’s operational capability.

Lieutenant General Shaibu also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the expansion of the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions.

He acknowledged ASR Africa’s ongoing construction of 120 accommodation units for Corporals and Below at Giri, Abuja, describing the project as a timely intervention that complements the Army’s ongoing expansion.

He urged other corporate organisations to emulate ASR Africa by investing in military infrastructure, personnel welfare and other initiatives that contribute to national security and sustainable development.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ASR Africa, Dr Ubon Udoh, disclosed that the implementation of the Nigerian Army’s N2 billion allocation under ASR Africa’s N10 billion Security Sector Support Grant was progressing steadily towards completion.

Udoh reaffirmed ASR Africa’s commitment to sustaining its strategic partnership with the Nigerian Army through interventions aimed at strengthening operational capacity, improving personnel welfare and contributing meaningfully to peace, security and national development.

In the meantime, Troops of Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in collaboration with the Yobe State Hunters Group, have apprehended five suspected kidnappers and recovered weapons during an intelligence-led operation at Jegalari Village in Fune Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Confirming the operation in a statement, the Acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, said troops of the 233 Battalion, deployed at the Damaturu Military Cantonment, carried out the raid following credible intelligence on the activities of the suspected criminal elements.

He disclosed that the operation led to the recovery of three locally fabricated AK-47 rifles, one locally made pistol, assorted ammunition and four mobile phones believed to have been used in the suspects’ criminal activities.

According to him, the suspects are currently in military custody alongside the recovered exhibits and are undergoing further investigation to determine their involvement in kidnapping and other related crimes.

Goni reiterated that Operation Hadin Kai remains resolute in denying terrorists and other criminal elements freedom of action across the North-east through sustained intelligence-driven operations.

He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious persons, movements or activities to the nearest security agency, stressing that timely and credible information from law-abiding citizens remains critical to ongoing efforts to safeguard communities and enhance security across the region.