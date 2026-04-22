EKSU’s 105th Inaugural Lecturer Says Parasitic Diseases Pose Threat to Workforce, Economy

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

A professor of Parasitology at Ekiti State University (EKSU), Samson Adewole, has warned that the rising burden of parasitic diseases poses a serious threat to Nigeria’s workforce and economic stability, calling for urgent and coordinated national intervention.

Delivering the university’s 105th inaugural lecture titled ‘Conflict Between Man and Parasites: Who Wins?’, Adewole described parasitic infections as a silent but persistent crisis undermining productivity, increasing healthcare costs, and weakening the country’s human capital base.

He noted that the continued prevalence of these diseases, particularly in rural and low-income communities, reflects deep-rooted challenges in sanitation, access to clean water, and public health infrastructure.

According to him, the impact goes beyond health, as infections among farmers, fishermen, traders, and other informal-sector workers—who form a significant part of the nation’s labour force—translate directly into reduced economic output and lost man-hours.

“Parasitic infections are not just a medical concern; they have far-reaching implications for national development and economic growth,” he said.

Adewole identified poor environmental sanitation, unsafe water sources, and weak disease surveillance systems as major drivers sustaining transmission across communities, warning that failure to address these factors could lead to a gradual erosion of the country’s productive population.

He called for a comprehensive national response that prioritises prevention, early diagnosis, and effective treatment, stressing that fragmented or short-term interventions would not yield sustainable results.

The don also urged governments at all levels to scale up investment in water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure, noting that access to clean water and proper waste management are critical to breaking the cycle of infection.

He advocated intensified public awareness campaigns to improve hygiene practices and ensure that citizens are better informed about the risks and prevention of parasitic diseases.

Highlighting vulnerable groups, Adewole stressed the need for targeted interventions for school children, rural dwellers, and mobile populations, including routine screening and access to affordable healthcare services.

He further emphasised that tackling the challenge requires a multi-sectoral approach involving collaboration between government agencies, health institutions, researchers, and communities.

“The battle is not just between humans and parasites. It is a test of our collective resolve to protect our workforce and secure our economic future,” he said.