Olanipekun Seeks Urgent Intervention to Halt BOUESTI’s Declining Support

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Chancellor of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology (BOUESTI), Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, has called for urgent, collective intervention to sustain the institution’s growth, warning that dwindling support could undermine its long-term prospects.

Speaking at the university’s second convocation ceremony in Ikere-Ekiti, Olanipekun stressed that BOUESTI’s success cannot rest on the shoulders of a few individuals, urging the Ekiti State government, stakeholders and the host community to rekindle their commitment to the university’s development.

According to him, while the institution enjoyed strong backing at its inception, that momentum has gradually faded, creating gaps that must be urgently addressed.

He restated that higher education thrives on collaboration, describing BOUESTI as a shared responsibility that requires sustained investment and partnership to reach its full potential.

Olanipekun also drew attention to critical infrastructure needs, reminding the state government of its commitment to rehabilitate internal campus roads and support the furnishing of the senate building he donated in 2024.

He noted that functional infrastructure remains central to the university’s expansion and competitiveness.

Addressing the graduating students, the chancellor encouraged them to embody excellence, integrity and service, noting that education should inspire purposeful and impactful living.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Andrew Omojola, highlighted pressing challenges facing the university, particularly in student accommodation.

He stated that the growing student population has overstretched existing hostel facilities, forcing many students off-campus, where they face security concerns and exploitative housing conditions. He appealed for support in developing additional hostels to bridge the gap.

Despite these constraints, Omojola noted that the university has made notable strides, including the construction of a multi-purpose hall, the establishment of the College of Postgraduate Studies, and the launch of a solar-powered technology hub with 24-hour internet access.

He added that plans are underway to introduce new programmes such as Law and Nursing Science.

The university graduated 1,645 students, with 60 earning first-class honours, 563 earning second-class upper division, 854 earning second-class lower division, and 168 earning third-class honours.

In his remarks, Governor Biodun Oyebanji reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to education as a catalyst for sustainable development.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Abibat Adubiaro, the governor stated that continued investment would position BOUESTI as a globally competitive institution producing innovative and value-driven graduates.

He urged the graduates to embrace entrepreneurship and adaptability in a rapidly changing world.

Delivering the convocation lecture, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Kayode Adebowale, lauded BOUESTI’s rapid progress, attributing it to innovation and community backing, while highlighting that sustained collaboration is essential for long-term success.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dipo Aina, said the university has recorded significant gains in academic development and research, with several programmes already accredited by the National Universities Commission.

He added that BOUESTI is prioritising digital innovation, staff development, and institutional expansion.

House of Representatives aspirant for Ado/Irepodun Federal Constituency, Yemi Olayinka, described education as Ekiti State’s most valuable industry, urging graduates to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset rather than depend solely on certificates for survival.

The best graduating student, Adu Precious Oluwatunmise, thanked the institution for shaping her character through discipline, integrity, and hard work, saying that these values would guide her future endeavours.