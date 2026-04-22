YABATECH Boosts Digital Skills with Stop-Motion Animation, Visual Storytelling

Funmi Ogundare

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has intensified efforts to equip students with skills for the digital economy through a specialised stop-motion animation workshop organised by its TETFund Centre of Excellence in Skills, Entrepreneurship and Sustainable Development (TETCoE), in collaboration with Radioxity Stop Motion Animation Academy.

The two-day programme, which climaxed the weekend at the college, brought together students, academics and international creative experts to build practical competencies in animation and visual storytelling.

The Rector, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, who declared the workshop open, described the initiative as a deliberate strategy to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry requirements.

Abdul, who was represented by the Deputy Rector (Academics), Dr Ismail Badmus, noted that animation, particularly stop-motion, remains a powerful tool for storytelling and innovation in the creative economy.

“The programme aligns with the institution’s mandate to produce graduates who are not only employable but capable of creating jobs through innovation and entrepreneurship,” he said, and commended the TETCoE team for driving the initiative.

The Chief Executive Officer of Radioxity Media, Esther Gbadamosi, expressed concern about the absence of a coordinated cultural movement from Nigeria, noting that despite the richness of African stories, many are produced and interpreted by foreign creators.

Gbadamosi urged young creatives to take advantage of animation to project authentic African narratives to global audiences.

She added that stop-motion animation offers significant opportunities, particularly in children’s programming, but it is lacking in Nigeria.

According to her, incentives tied to the workshop include access to startup classes, a six-week paid internship programme and professional training opportunities sponsored by the French Embassy and Access Bank.

Also speaking, the Regional Audiovisual Attaché for West and Central Africa, Christophe Pécot, said that the collaboration extends beyond training, positioning Nigeria within the global animation ecosystem.

He disclosed that since the partnership began in 2023, participants have gained international exposure, including festival participation and internship opportunities in France.

Earlier, Director of TETCoE, Sheriff Ayodele-Oja, said the centre was established to enhance technical capacity and address development challenges through skills acquisition and applied research.

He explained that about 120 shortlisted students are participating in intensive hands-on sessions focused on professional stop-motion techniques using specialised equipment.

Chairwoman of the Technical Advisory Committee of TETCoE, Dr Lauretta Ofodili, described the workshop as a fusion of innovation, creativity and international collaboration, reiterating that digital media and animation have become key drivers of economic growth and cultural expression.

The workshop featured panel discussions and virtual interactions with leading animation professionals, offering participants practical exposure to storytelling, animation production and digital media.