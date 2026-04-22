Again, D’Tigress Draw France, S’Korea,  Hungary at the 2026 FIBA World Cup

*Ogunade Insists Nigeria will be ready for the challenges at the World Cup

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, have been drawn with European powerhouse France, Hungary and South Korea in a tough FIBA Women’s World Cup 2026 Group B.

The tournament is set to run from September 4 through September 13 in Germany.

At the draw ceremony in Germany yesterday, the 2024 Olympic Games quarterfinalists D’Tigress were handed the tough group stage challenge.

The five consecutive African champions are no longer rookies given their performance at Paris 2024 when they defeated Australia and Canada and and only bowed out to Team USA in a game that the Americans sweated to secure their hard-earned victory.

D’Tigress lost 93-86 to world No. 3 France at the FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Lyon last month. They put up a spirited second half comeback fight but still succumbed to the French ladies who are likely the favourites to win the group at the World Cup proper in September in Germany.

The African champions are also not new to the South Koreans who ran away with a 77-60 victory at the World Cup qualifiers in Lyon.

The third team in the group, Hungary, presents another stern European challenge. The east Europeans are known for their disciplined structure and physical play similar to what they will expect from the Nigerian team.

However, in his reaction to Nigeria’s draw against France, Hungary and South Korea, First Vice President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Babs Ogunade, told THISDAY last night that D’Tigress will be adequately equipped to face the battle at the World Cup in Germany.

“All hands are on deck to strengthen the team ahead of the FIBA Women’s World Cup. We understand what is at stake. The World Cup is notches higher than Afrobasket that we have dominated in the African continent for years as

you are aware,” began the NBBF Vice president.

He admitted also that at the World Cup, “There are no push overs. We will always put our best foot forward.”

Ogunade further insisted that D’Tigress will not approach the World Cup like any tournament. “We are not going into a gun fight with a pen knife. We will give it our best shots.”

Expectedly, the D’Tigress are expected to embark on an American Women’s NBA Tour ahead of the World Cup.

The NBBF has stressed that it will use the opportunity of the WNBA Tour to assess and evaluate potential coaching and personnel additions as preparations intensify for the World Cup.

“Head Coach, Rena Wakama, will not be with the team during the tour due to her WNBA commitments with the Chicago Sky. During this period, the team will be led by Assistant Coach, Wani Muganguzi, as the Federation continues to strengthen and expand the coaching crew ahead of the World Cup,” concludes a statement issued by the federation yesterday.

In the other pairings released at the draw ceremony in Germany yesterday, Group A will feature Spain, Japan, Germany, and Mali, while defending giants USA headlines Group D alongside China, Italy, and the Czech Republic.

Group C includes Belgium, Australia, Puerto Rico, and Turkey.

THE WORLD CUP GROUPS

GROUP A

Japan

Spain

Germany

Mali

GROUP B

Hungary

S’Korea

Nigeria

France

GROUP C

Belgium

Australia

Puerto Rico

Turkiye

GROUP D

USA

Czechia

Italy

China