NANS Honours LASU VC, Others for Contributions to Higher Education

Funmi Ogundare

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) recently honoured the Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, and 44 other distinguished Nigerians, as part of activities marking its 45th anniversary.

The association described her as a steady, people-focused administrator whose humane and welfarist style has earned her the affectionate title ‘Senior Abiyamo of Nigeria’ within the university community.

The award ceremony, held at the Nicon Luxury Hotel, attracted dignitaries from academia, public service and civil society.

Presenting the award, NANS President, Olushola Oladoja, commended the VC for exemplary leadership in higher education, commitment to academic excellence, and transformative contributions to university administration.

He noted that her efforts in advancing research, innovation and human capital development have strengthened tertiary education and inspired young Nigerians.

“Her recognition highlights the vice-chancellor’s leadership and contributions to higher education,” he said.

In her acceptance speech, the professor of Physiology thanked the student body for the honour, saying that her primary focus as vice-chancellor remains shaping the lives of young people.

She dedicated the award to the more than 70,000 students of the university and commended them for their obedience, diligence, and academic excellence.

Other notable personalities honoured at the event included the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Adeola Ajayi; former Deputy Governor of Edo State and Director-General of the National Institute of Sports, Philip Shaibu; Vice-Chancellor of Rivers State University, Isaac Zeb-Obipi; and Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Haruna Musa, among others.