Wike’s Group Increases Demands on Atiku

*Wants commitment to serving one term put in writing

*Calls for alteration of north-dominated PDP NWC; Ayu and deputy (North) must go

*Atiku mulls requests, will get back in two weeks

*Unyielding Wike returns from London, says he’s seeking remedies that will restore enduring hope in Nigeria

Charles Ajunwa in Lagos, Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his allies at loggerheads with the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, increased their demands on the party’s candidate during a meeting in London last Thursday, aimed at getting Wike to support the former vice president’s bid for the presidency.



The Rivers governor, who returned to Nigeria yesterday from London, confirmed his various meetings with Atiku, APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, adding that he toured to seek remedies that would restore enduring hope to Nigeria.

Sources at the meeting in London said Wike, alongside his allies – Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke – aside from insisting on the removal of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, also demanded for the alteration of the North-dominated National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.



The source continued on other demands: “Wike and his allies demanded that Atiku puts in writing, his commitment to serve for only one term if he wins, to pave way for power shift to the South; demanded to produce the new PDP National Chairman from the South-west Zone once Ayu steps aside; demanded that the Wike camp should produce the Senate President, Principal officers of the National Assembly and key ministers if the PDP wins; and that the Wike camp will nominate a Director General for the Atiku Campaign Organisation.”



Because constitutionally, the party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Umar Damagum, should become Chairman if Ayu resigns, the source said the Wike camp also demanded for the resignation of Damagun, so that another person from the north would not become chairman.

“Wike’s people said Ayu and Damagun will have to resign and pave the way for the man they are planning to put forward, i.e. Taofeek Arapaja, deputy national chairman (South), to be in charge of the party,” said the source.



At the end of the meeting, Atiku allegedly told Wike and his team that he would think about the demands and get back to them within two weeks.

It was also gathered that Wike’s team’s meeting with Tinubu and Obi was used to explore the possibilities of strengthening the quest for a Southern President.

“They, Wike and his allies, at the meeting with Tinubu and Obi, examined the possibility of working together to actualise the Southern Presidency dream. They also examined the possibility of Obi stepping down for Tinubu,” said another source.



The PDP governors aligned with Wike in his face-off with Atiku, who angered them by saying he did not pick Wike as his running mate because he could not work with him.

Atiku was accused of being “impolitic”, further worsened by public statements made by his own allies – former governors Sule Lamido and Babangida Aliyu – which Wike’s associates consider reproachful.

Lamido described Wike as an “emperor” and said Atiku did not need him to win the presidential election.



Wike: I’m Seeking Remedies that will Restore Enduring Hope in Nigeria

Wike and his allies returned to the country yesterday evening, with the Rivers governor saying his team is more interested in a better Nigeria, and members are consulting widely with those who mean well for the country.

Wike spoke when he interacted with journalists at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area, shortly on arrival from London.



In the company of the Rivers State governor were Ortom and Ikpeazu.

Wike, who confirmed their meetings with Atiku, Tinubu; Obi and Obasanjo, in London, explained that topmost on the agenda is how to make Nigeria better than what it is currently.



The Rivers State governor noted that all was not well with Nigeria and that they were seeking remedies that would restore enduring hope in Nigeria.

Wike said, “I can confirm that this is the first time as a team that we are meeting with presidential candidates. For whatever its worth, consultation is ongoing. Whatever we are talking about, is for the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians. It is not parochial and tied to one person or group of persons.

“We believe that with what is going on, it will be for the interest of Nigerians at the end of the day.”



Wike decried the situation where standard, training and competence had always been traded for mediocrity.

He said leadership should not be about one individual and the interest of his family, but about the collective interest of everybody.

“Consultation is still ongoing. Never mind some people who do not believe in the existence of this country.



“Leadership is not about you and your family. Leadership is about everybody. It’s unfortunate that we are in a country now where a man finishes eight years as a governor and brings his own son as a governor too and as a member of the National Assembly.

“It’s only in this part of the world that you can see that, when we are talking about poverty everywhere. These are people who do not mean well for this Nigeria,” he stated



Wike also wondered why religion and ethnicity are used as the tenable identity to describe Nigerians when competence is required.

Continuing, Wike said, “The only identity they have in this country is religion and ethnicity, nothing more. It’s either, I’m a Christian or I’m a Moslem, I’m a Fulani or I’m an Igbo. Nigeria cannot move forward except they think it will be them. That’s where we are.

“We are in a country where someone with a primary school certificate can be appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs. That tells you how bad this country has become.



“But with our consultation, all these will be a thing of the past. No amount of intimidation or blackmail will deter us. We are determined to right the wrong.”

In his response, the leader of the team and Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, noted that they have met with renowned persons in the last few days because of their belief that Nigeria is in distress and required concerted effort to rescue it.

He stated that they had fruitful talks with those they had met and it was beyond partisan politics, because well-meaning Nigerians need to work together in ensuring that Nigeria survives.



“For us, we are looking at the larger picture. Nigeria today is in distress. It is about what we can do. No man or woman alone can get it right for our country.

“We are looking at how we can harness ideas and put ourselves together to ensure that we get out of the present challenge we have in Nigeria today.

“From top to bottom, consider what has happened from 2015 and where we are today. So, what we are doing is a concern that we have for our country, Nigeria.

“This is beyond partisan politics. We are looking on how we can come together and find a way of ensuring that Nigeria survives. Nigeria is on drip, Nigeria is on oxygen and it is about how can we get out of this,” Ortom said.



He stated that the three separate meetings they had within the week were worthwhile sessions for them: “The consultation is going on and will continue to go on. We are still going to meet here. We are still going to meet some persons some other time and see how we can work to ensure that the project Nigeria works.”

Ikpeazu emphasised that they are on a mission and are determined to find a way of rescuing Nigeria.



He noted that they were mindful of what society to bequeath to the present generation, their children and grandchildren alike.

He said, “And this is a country with great potential and we have to protect it well. We think that we need to engage across the board.

“We are also looking at speaking with civil society organisations and those who have ideas, with Nigerians in the diaspora. All the resources available in this country have to come together at this time to see how best we can move Nigeria forward.”