Anambra  Assembly Majority Leader Dies in S’Africa

Soludo expresses shock

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A member of Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Nnamdi Okafor has been announced dead. Okafor, who represents Awka South state constituency 1 is also the majority leader of the state assembly.

A two-time lawmaker, Okafor reportedly slumped in a hotel in South Africa, where he was holidaying.

A source who announced the death in a political WhatsApp group said: “The Majority Leader of Anambra State House Of Assembly and member representing Awka South Constituency 1, Hon. Nnamdi Okafor (Akajiugo Awka) collapsed in the early hours of today (yesterday) in a Hotel at Sandton City Johannesburg, South Africa and was confirmed dead hours later.

“Cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace, Amen,” the source wrote.

Most members of the Anambra State House of Assembly have been in South Africa on holiday for close to a month, since the assembly went on recess.

Speaker of the state assembly, Rt Hon Uchenna Okafor, who reacted to the death in a telephone conversation with journalists said a formal release will be made on his death.

The deceased is a United States of America trained pharmacist and also runs a pharmaceutical company, with diagnostic services in Anambra State.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has, in a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, expressed shock over the sudden death of the lawmaker.

Soludo said: “It is shocking that the State Assembly lost another lawmaker to the cold hands of death, coming barely three months after the demise of the lawmaker representing Aguata 2 Constituency, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye.

“Dr. Nnamdi Okafor was an active participant at the 7th Assembly who devoted his time and energy to represent his constituency. He’ll be sorely missed.

“On behalf of Anambra State Government, may I use this medium to convey my

sympathy to those he left behind, including his family, Awka Constituency 1 and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor as well as other lawmakers.

The governor added, “Indeed, life is ephemeral. May the living continue to reflect on the essence of life and live for the good of the society like Dr. Okafor did”.

