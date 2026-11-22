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Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the claim that he has stepped down from the 2027 presidential race as a brazen, malicious and desperate falsehood.

”I have not made such decision. I am in this race to win”, Atiku stated.

In a statement issued by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said no group parading itself as his supporters could speak for him or withdraw him from the election.

“Putting my name on a placard does not make someone my supporter. Putting a lie in that person’s mouth does not make it my decision.”

Atiku said those behind the claim appeared to be a political group struggling with defections and resorting to the APC’s old tactic of parading supposed supporters of another candidate.

“Any party promoting the lie that I have stepped down is doing Tinubu’s work. Every false withdrawal story tries to clear his strongest opponent from the field. If I am not on the ballot, Bola Tinubu might as well wait for a coronation. But I am in this race to win, and Nigerians will have their choice.”

He said his Affordable Life campaign was reaching communities across Nigeria and would remain focused on the hardship families face.

“Hunger and poverty are not on social media. They are in our markets, our homes and every community where families struggle to afford food and transport. That is why our campaign is going to every nook and cranny of Nigeria. I do not need anyone to step down for me, and I am stepping down for no one.”

Atiku said any opposition party seeking to force a rival out through falsehood was undermining the fair contest it claimed to support.

“Anyone serious about defeating the APC should take their case to voters. Manufacturing supporters and circulating false declarations will not defeat Tinubu. It only serves him.”

He urged his supporters to remain focused: “Hold your heads high. Keep your PVCs ready. Mobilise from ward to ward. No fabricated headline can withdraw me from an election I intend to win. On 16 January 2027, we will meet and beat Bola Tinubu at the ballot box.”