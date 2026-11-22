Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Military Pensions Board has raised the alarm over increasing cases of cyber fraud targeting pensioners, urging them to remain vigilant and refrain from disclosing personal or financial information to cybercriminals.

The Board advised pensioners to safeguard their sensitive information, exercise caution when responding to unsolicited calls, messages or emails, and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities to prevent fraud and protect their pension entitlements.

According to a statement by the Board’s Public Relations Officer, Squadron Leader Alliyu Mohammed, the Military Pensions Board has received reports that some unscrupulous individuals are circulating messages claiming that a verification exercise is under way and requesting pensioners to provide their personal details and other sensitive information.

Squadron Leader Mohammed said: “The Board wishes to categorically state that these messages are false and should be disregarded. There is currently no ongoing verification exercise being conducted by the Board. Pensioners are strongly advised not to respond to such requests or disclose their personal information to unknown individuals, as such attempts may be intended to defraud or exploit them.

“The Board further urges pensioners to remain vigilant and always verify information through the official communication channels of the Military Pensions Board. Pensioners are also encouraged to contact the Board directly through the appropriate channels for enquiries or clarification.”

The Military Pensions Board, Mohammed said, remains committed to protecting the interests and welfare of military pensioners and will continue to provide accurate and timely information through its recognised channels.

He advised pensioners to disregard unverified messages and rely only on information issued through the Board’s official platforms.