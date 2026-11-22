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James Sowole in Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, has identified infrastructure development and education as major priorities of his nine-point development agenda, outlining plans to improve road connectivity, expand access to electricity, and modernise learning facilities across the state.

The candidate revealed his plan yesterday, at the official unveiling of his manifesto, titled “Governance That Works for Everyone: My Economic and Social Development Covenant with the People of Ogun State”.

At the event held on at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, and which attracted political bigwigs from accross the 20 local government areas of the state, Adeola assured the people of Ogun State of massive development and transformation of the state.

Adeola noted that the manifesto set out to address infrastructure deficits and strengthen human capital as part of efforts to drive economic growth and improve residents’ quality of life.

Under the infrastructure pillar, he proposed the construction and rehabilitation of rural access and agro-link roads, modern intercity transport terminals in Abeokuta, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode and Ota, as well as the operationalisation of the Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport, advancement of the Kajola Dry Port and preliminary development of the proposed Ogun Waterside Deep Sea Port.

He further proposed the rehabilitation and equipping of public schools, improved access to clean water, sanitation and solar power in learning facilities, alongside measures to reduce school completion gaps and make education more inclusive for children in vulnerable, rural and border communities.

According to him, his education agenda would also include modernising school curricula, recruiting and training teachers, equipping secondary schools with ICT laboratories and introducing coding, robotics and digital learning programmes.

The APC candidate noted that the development plan is designed to connect communities to economic opportunities while preparing young people for the demands of a changing economy.

He explained that the proposed investments would be pursued alongside other pillars of his manifesto to ensure that infrastructure and human capital development contribute to shared prosperity across Ogun State.

“The story of Ogun State is written every day by ordinary citizens who rise early to work, farm, teach, and build. We offer leadership shaped by your hopes, grounded in truth, and dedicated to measurable action,” he said.