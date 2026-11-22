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Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have lauded their chairman, Rt. Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu, for his leadership, legislative contributions and commitment to public service as he clocks 60.

The lawmakers described Betara as a distinguished legislator whose capacity to build consensus, drive legislative engagements and demonstrate purposeful leadership had earned him respect among colleagues and strengthened the work of the committee.

In a congratulatory statement signed by members of the committee on Sunday, they said the milestone offered an opportunity to celebrate a life defined by courage, legislative ingenuity, resilience and dedication to the service of the nation and his constituents.

They said Betara, as chairman of the committee, had demonstrated exemplary leadership, uncommon dedication and an impressive capacity to inspire confidence and deliver results.

“Your commitment to the work of the Committee and the development of the Federal Capital Territory reflects your deep understanding of public service and the responsibility entrusted to you,” the lawmakers said.

They also applauded his contributions to nation-building and his enduring commitment to the people of Biu, Bayo, Kwaya-Kusar and Shani Federal Constituency of Borno State, noting that his record of service had continued to distinguish him.

The lawmakers further celebrated Betara’s recognition as The Sun Newspaper’s House of Representatives Member of the Year, 2026, describing the award as a deserved acknowledgement of his legislative accomplishments, leadership and positive impact in public service.

According to them, the honour further underscores his dedication to legislative responsibilities and the contributions he has made to national development.

“At 60, you stand as an inspiring example of purposeful leadership, resilience and service with distinction. We are proud to be associated with your leadership and privileged to serve alongside you,” they said.

The committee members prayed that Almighty Allah would grant the celebrant sound health, greater wisdom, renewed strength and abundant grace as he begins a new decade.

They expressed hope that the years ahead would bring him greater accomplishments, fulfilment and more opportunities to serve the nation and humanity, wishing him a rewarding and impactful 60th birthday.