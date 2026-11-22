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Vanessa Obioha

Nigerian Breweries Plc has unveiled its Legendary Christmas 2026 programme, featuring concerts, street light-ups and other entertainment experiences across several Nigerian cities as the company marks its 80th anniversary.

The programme will include the company’s participation in major concerts such as Wizkid Live in Abuja and Davido Live at the National Theatre, alongside music events and brand activations in Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu, Aba, Onitsha, Benin, Awka and Port Harcourt.

Announcing the programme at a media soirée in Lagos, Sampson Oloche, Portfolio Manager, Beyond Beer and Flavoured, said the activities would cater to different audiences across the country.

He also disclosed that the company was developing a digital platform to enable consumers to discover events and access tickets to participating experiences.

“What we have tried to do is create something for different consumers in different places. There is something for everybody. In the coming weeks, we will announce a platform, which we are building into an app, where people can explore these activations and access tickets,” Oloche said.

The festive calendar will feature street light-ups in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Enugu, Aba and Port Harcourt. It will also include Goldberg’s Gold Standard concerts in Benin and Ibadan, as well as Life Continental Lager’s concert experiences in Onitsha and Aba.

Other activities include Heineken’s festive experiences in Port Harcourt and Amstel Malta Festiville in Enugu, Aba and Awka. Beer Villages and other brand activations will also feature in the programme.

The unveiling formed part of Nigerian Breweries’ 80th anniversary celebration, held under the theme ‘Together Every Moment’. The company also announced an N80 million consumer reward initiative, through which 80 selected participants in its NB@80 storytelling campaign will each receive N1 million for sharing photographs, videos and memories associated with its brands.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Thibaut Boidin, said the company’s activities supported an estimated N1.6 trillion contribution to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product in 2025, according to its Socio-Economic Impact Study.

The study also estimated that the company’s operations and wider value chain supported approximately 310,700 jobs, while its sorghum procurement sustained about 55,400 farming households.

“For me, these figures speak to something larger than our financial performance. They show the extent to which Nigerian Breweries is connected to the economic lives of people and businesses across Nigeria,” he said.

Boidin said the company’s contribution extended beyond its breweries to farmers, suppliers, distributors, retailers and hospitality businesses connected to its operations.

Established in 1946, Nigerian Breweries began production with Star Lager Beer in 1949. As it enters its ninth decade, the company said it would continue investing in innovation, local sourcing and partnerships across Nigeria.