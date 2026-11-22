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Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Pupils of Abia State public schools have emerged overall champions at the 2026 International Schools Debate Championship in Doha, Qatar.

Beating teams from six other countries, team Nigeria, which won four major trophies and 12 laurels at the event, include Best International School Debate Team, Overall Best Team (Junior Category), Best Leadership Award and Best Debater Award.

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Aisha Garba, described the victory as a proud moment for Nigeria, saying the achievement showed what Nigerian public school pupils can do when given the right platform, adding that UBEC interventions in teaching, learning, instructional materials and digitalisation of basic education have brought development to basic education in Nigeria.

She said under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, UBEC is proud to support states and initiate opportunities that take children to international competitions.

Garba commended Governor Alex Otti, the Executive Chairman of ASUBEB, Ambassador Lydia Ezihe Onuoha, the Presidential School Debate Nigeria, and the five pupils, Christian Chinweotitom Esther, Chikodi Maureen, Akamnonu Franklin, Ifeanyichukwu Prisca and Simon Divine, as well as their teachers and parents.

She said UBEC will continue to support and initiate participation in international competitions in debate, science, technology, arts and sports, and urged other State Universal Basic Education Boards to identify and nurture talent in their schools.

“UBEC remains committed to ensuring that every Nigerian child receives quality basic education and the chance to shine locally and globally. We are proud of these students and look forward to many more victories,” she said.