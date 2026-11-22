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…Party leader urges Nigerians to vote out Tinubu in 2027

…says another four years of economic hardship and insecurity would be costly

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Moses Cleopas, has declared that the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, represents what he described as Nigeria’s only hope for rescuing the country from its worsening economic and security challenges.

Cleopas urged Nigerians to use the 2027 general election to vote out President Bola Tinubu, accusing his administration of failing to adequately protect citizens and implement policies capable of improving their living conditions.

The NDC chairman spoke during the celebration of his 57th birthday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

A statement by the party on Sunday quoted Cleopas as saying that Nigeria could not afford another four years under an administration which, according to him, had failed to address economic hardship, insecurity and the rising cost of living.

He described the forthcoming presidential election as a referendum on the performance of the Tinubu administration, arguing that a second-term mandate should be determined by measurable achievements rather than political sentiments.

According to him, Nigerians should assess the performance of the incumbent administration before deciding whether it deserves another opportunity to govern the country.

“Second-term election is a referendum. It is standing on the leg of your previous performance. If you have done well, they give you another mandate. If you have not done well, they ask you to go home,” he said.

Cleopas also cautioned Nigerians against allowing religious considerations and political party affiliations to determine their choices at the polls.

He urged the electorate to scrutinise the presidential candidates based on their individual records, leadership experience, competence and capacity to understand and proffer solutions to the country’s numerous challenges.

The NDC chairman maintained that the 2027 election presented Nigerians with an opportunity to determine the country’s future direction through their votes.

The birthday celebration attracted several political stakeholders, party members and associates, including members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, NDC candidates and religious leaders.

Those who attended the occasion described Cleopas as a humble, compassionate and visionary leader whose commitment to public service, good governance and human development had continued to inspire his associates.

In a separate congratulatory message, the NDC, through its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, described the national chairman as a leader distinguished by “wisdom, maturity and uncommon political dexterity”.

The party credited Cleopas with expanding its political profile and transforming it into what it described as a nationally recognised opposition platform.

It further described the NDC as one of Africa’s biggest and fastest-growing opposition parties, attributing its expanding political presence to the chairman’s leadership and organisational capacity.

The party wished Cleopas continued good health, wisdom and strength as he marked his 57th birthday.