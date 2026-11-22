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Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has pledged continued regulatory support for the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Limited as the company advances its expansion programme to raise production capacity from 22 million tonnes to about 30 million tonnes per annum.

The Authority also commended NLNG for its compliance with regulatory requirements and its contribution to Nigeria’s economy, describing the company as a responsible corporate citizen and a source of national pride.

The NMDPRA Chief Executive, Rabiu Umar, gave the commendation during his first visit to the NLNG plant on Bonny Island, Rivers State, where he was received by the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adeleye Falade.

Umar said the visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration on regulatory requirements, operational safety, reliable production and investments required to sustain NLNG’s contribution to both the domestic gas market and international LNG supply.

He said the authority would remain firm in regulation, fast in decision-making and fair in its conduct, while creating an enabling environment for responsible investment in the gas sector.

“Our engagement with operators is important to ensure that regulatory requirements are understood and possible concerns are addressed early. For the gas industry, maintaining these standards while creating the enabling environment that supports responsible investment and reliable supply is essential to Nigeria’s energy security and economic development,” Umar said.

Responding, Falade said NLNG had played a defining role in Nigeria’s gas commercialisation since its first LNG cargo departed Bonny Island in 1999.

He disclosed that the company currently operates six production trains with an installed capacity of 22 million tonnes per annum, while the Train 7 project was 95 per cent complete and would increase capacity to approximately 30 million tonnes annually.

According to him, Train 7 represents a strategic investment in Nigeria’s energy future, strengthening the country’s capacity to meet growing global demand and expand its participation in international gas trade.

Falade, however, identified feedgas constraints and infrastructure challenges as issues requiring sustained attention and coordinated investment across the gas value chain.

He also disclosed that NLNG dedicates 100 per cent of its LPG production to the Nigerian market, describing the commitment as part of the company’s contribution to domestic energy security and the transition to cleaner cooking fuels.

“An effective regulatory environment is essential not only to sustaining existing operations but also to unlocking the investments and partnerships required to realise Nigeria’s gas ambitions,” Falade said.

He added that NLNG would continue to collaborate with NMDPRA on safety, regulatory compliance, operational excellence and the sustainable development of Nigeria’s gas resources.