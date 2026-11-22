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Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has called for stronger regional maritime security cooperation through enhanced partnerships, integrated naval capabilities and coordinated operational responses to common threats in the Gulf of Guinea.

Vice Admiral Abbas made the call while speaking at the 10th Symposium of Heads of Navies and Coast Guards in the Gulf of Guinea, held in Libreville, Gabon.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Towards an Integrated Regional Naval Force: Which Capabilities Should Be Pooled?’, the naval chief advocated a shift from regional commitments to sustained collective action.

He identified maritime surveillance and intelligence-sharing, combined patrols, pooled naval and air assets, as well as shared logistics and operational sustainment, as critical pillars of effective regional maritime security cooperation.

He also spoke about the Combined Maritime Task Force (CMTF), which was inaugurated on June 1, 2026 by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a statement by the Director of Naval Information, Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the CNS described the initiative as a practical framework for translating regional cooperation into coordinated maritime operations.

He noted that it reflected the growing resolve of African navies to develop African-led solutions to shared security challenges.

Demonstrating the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to regional maritime security, Abbas outlined the assets earmarked to support the CMTF.

“These include a helicopter-capable Offshore Patrol Vessel, one helicopter, two fast interceptors and maritime domain awareness support through the Falcon Eye System, alongside other strategic capabilities intended to enhance the Task Force’s operational effectiveness,” he said.

To accelerate the transition from commitment to action, the CNS proposed that participating countries develop a time-bound operational plan within six months.

The proposed roadmap, he said, would define asset contributions, deployment schedules, intelligence-sharing arrangements and shared logistics support, thereby strengthening operational coordination, accountability and collective readiness.

Abbas further emphasised that differences in national capabilities, sustainable funding and operational coordination must be addressed through shared responsibility and sustained political and military commitment.

He maintained that the true measure of regional cooperation would lie not merely in the existence of collaborative frameworks but in the ability of participating navies to deploy their collective capabilities effectively against common maritime threats.

The CNS’s intervention reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to fostering a more cohesive, responsive and operationally integrated maritime security architecture in the Gulf of Guinea.

“It also underscored his strategic thrust to deepen partnerships, promote shared operational responsibility and strengthen unity of effort among African navies.

“Through sustained collaboration and collective action, participating nations can translate regional security cooperation into lasting operational effectiveness, safeguard vital maritime trade routes and create a secure environment for sustainable economic growth and shared prosperity across the Gulf of Guinea,” Folorunsho concluded.