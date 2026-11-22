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Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

The Association for Formidable Educational Development (AFED) has urged teachers and school proprietors across the country to embrace modern teaching methods and learner-centred education to improve the quality of teaching and learning in schools.

The association made the call at its Learners Focused Conference 2026, held in Benin City weekend, with the theme, ‘Modern Pedagogy: Enhancing Quality Education Through Innovative Teaching Strategy.’

Speaking at the conference, the Edo Controller of AFED, Oladele Ogundele, said the rapidly changing world, driven by digital technology, automation, entrepreneurship and global competition, required schools to move beyond traditional teaching methods.

He expressed concern that some schools still relied heavily on teaching approaches that required pupils to memorise information and reproduce it during examinations without necessarily understanding or applying what they had learnt.

“Are we teaching children merely to pass examinations, or are we preparing them to succeed in life? That is the question every school owner, every school administrator, every teacher and every education policymaker must honestly answer,” he said.

Ogundele said teachers must evolve into facilitators, mentors and guides who create learning experiences that encourage pupils to participate actively in the learning process.

He advocated a shift from teacher-centred to learner-centred education, noting that children have different learning abilities, needs and levels of understanding.

He therefore urged teachers to adopt practical demonstrations, discussions, experiments, storytelling, collaborative activities and other innovative approaches to make learning more engaging and effective.

“Modern pedagogy is not about making the classroom look modern; it is about making learning more effective,” he said.

He added that schools with limited resources could still improve teaching through the use of locally available materials, practical demonstrations, peer learning, storytelling, community-based examples and thoughtful questioning.

Also speaking, the Edo Zonal Leader and Coordinator of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Dr Christy Uwaoma, stressed the importance of professional registration and certification for teachers.

Uwaoma urged teachers who were yet to register with the council to take advantage of available opportunities to complete the process and obtain professional certification.

“I want to make it clear to you that, in terms of the teachers’ registration process, most of you who are not registered yet should take advantage of the opportunity to register and get approved,” she said.

She explained that registration was essential for professional recognition and career advancement, urging teachers not to disregard the regulatory requirements governing the profession.

In his remarks, an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Education, University of Benin, Martins Igbineweka, urged teachers to prioritise continuous learning and professional development.

Igbineweka said educators must consistently update their knowledge and improve their professional skills to remain relevant, warning that teachers who failed to invest in personal development risked limiting their career growth.

“Nobody finds you if you don’t attach value to yourself. And the only way we can add value is by constant learning. We must encourage sessions like this one and encourage capacity development,” he said.

He challenged participants to acquire the necessary pedagogical skills to achieve meaningful learning outcomes, describing teaching as a vital instrument for developing learners’ intellectual abilities.

Earlier, the Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr Washington Osifo, represented by the ministry’s Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr Gabriel Orire, commended AFED for organising the conference.

Osifo described the conference as timely, noting that improving the quality of education required competent, motivated and professionally equipped teachers who could translate government policies and educational resources into meaningful classroom experiences.

He also commended Governor Monday Okpebholo for his efforts to reposition the state’s education sector through reforms aimed at promoting innovation and improving learning outcomes.

The commissioner highlighted the introduction of EdoCert, a digital certificate and academic records platform, as well as the ongoing student biometric identification exercise, as initiatives designed to modernise educational documentation and management.

He, however, stressed that technology and infrastructure alone cannot transform the education sector without teachers capable of effectively translating innovations and available resources into meaningful learning experiences