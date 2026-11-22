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* Pledges scholarships at AUN

The Executive Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, has said that a tertiary institution should measure its success by the capabilities it builds in students, not by the certificates it hands out.

Prof. Okonkwo, who presented a paper as the guest lecturer at the American University of Nigeria’s (AUN) 2026 Founder’s Day Lecture in Yola on Saturday, with the theme: ‘Purposeful Education and the 21st-Century University: Leadership, Innovation and Social Responsibility,’ said that beyond certificates, a degree is only a starting point.

In his paper, he said that education is not an end in itself but a transformative process, and warned that paper qualifications can be mistaken for competence.

“A certificate may confirm the completion of a programme, but it cannot, by itself, guarantee the capacity to diagnose a problem, communicate a solution, collaborate effectively, learn independently or exercise sound judgment under uncertainty. It is about gaining the knowledge that will take you to a higher place.

“Students must come to understand that education is not about getting certificates. What you earn from this school should not only be enough for you to succeed as an individual, but should also be useful to society. The goal should be to produce a complete education and a good citizen who can contribute to the development of the economy and of Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

He called on students to be employers as well as job seekers, saying: “The measure of your education will not ultimately be determined by the prestige of your certificates or the positions you occupy, but by the value you create, the problems you solve, the opportunities you generate, and the lives you improve. The world does not merely need graduates who understand its problems; it needs graduates who can imagine, design, and implement solutions to them.”

Okonkwo acknowledged that AUN is an international school offering an international curriculum, but said that status should be put to local use.

He said he had not expected the institution to be so far along in the practices he was about to describe. “We should be able to adapt its presence to northeastern Nigeria. The opposition between ‘international’ and ‘local’ is ultimately false, as global excellence without local relevance can become institutional display,” he said.

He also addressed the region’s reputation, saying he had heard that many people held the wrong impression of the institution because of its location, and he rejected that view.

Okonkwo praised the university’s practices and said he would back them with action. “I am happy to be here. I can see that this is a place many people have a wrong impression of because of its location. I am very glad to see that all of these things are already in practice here, so I commend them. I can tell you and everyone listening that next year I will send some students here on scholarship,” he said.

Okonkwo commended AUN’s founder, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, whom he described as a visionary and an outstanding institution builder.

He noted that the former vice-president’s role in the institution transcends those of an ordinary founder.

Okonkwo also marked the founder’s recent milestone and prayed that he would live many more years, and in great vitality and vibrancy.

He ended his lecture by stating that the university’s future depends on whether it can carry its founding idea forward.

“Yola is not peripheral to the world of knowledge. It is a site from which knowledge can be created, tested, shared and transformed,” he concluded.