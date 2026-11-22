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Funmi Ogundare

Development Governance International (DGI) Consult, through a UNICEF-supported project, is strengthening health-sector governance, financing, planning and accountability in Adamawa, Kwara and Sokoto States to improve access to quality healthcare services.

The intervention, implemented under the Enhancing Leadership, Governance and Management Capacities (ELGMC) project, involves providing technical assistance and mentoring to state governments to improve health financing coordination, strengthen institutional capacity and address challenges affecting healthcare delivery.

The project is also supporting the establishment and inauguration of Health Financing Technical Working Groups (HFTWGs) in Adamawa and Kwara States, while revitalising the existing group in Sokoto State.

The groups bring together government institutions, development partners and other stakeholders to improve coordination, promote evidence-based decision-making and strengthen accountability in the mobilisation and utilisation of health resources.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Kwara State HFTWG, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Ahmed El-Imam, who was represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Taoheed Ayodeji Abdullahi, emphasised the need for a coordinated and sustainable approach to health financing.

She said achieving a resilient and equitable health system required adequate, predictable and efficiently managed resources.

“We cannot continue to plan without data, spend without tracking, and work in silos,” she stated.

She called for a gradual shift from dependence on fragmented external funding towards stronger domestic financing for healthcare.

According to her, the HFTWG would ensure that resources from government, the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), health insurance and development partners were aligned with the state’s strategic health development plan and annual operational plans.

Similarly, the Adamawa State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Hon. Chubado Mohammed Jada, said sustainable health financing was essential to ensuring that health facilities had the necessary resources, personnel, medicines and equipment to deliver quality healthcare.

He described the HFTWG as a platform for coordinating health financing activities, identifying gaps, mobilising resources and promoting the transparent and efficient utilisation of available funds.

Jada urged members to ensure that financing efforts translated into improved health outcomes and contributed to achieving Universal Health Coverage.

In Sokoto State, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Faruq Umar Abubakar, said sustainable health financing required collective responsibility across the health sector.

“Health financing is not the responsibility of the Ministry of Health alone; it requires active participation by government institutions, development partners, civil society organisations and other stakeholders,” he said.

Across the three states, the HFTWGs are focusing on improving budget execution, increasing local government spending on health, strengthening coordination of donor financing, expanding health insurance coverage and promoting the use of Health Financing Management Information Systems for evidence-based decisions.

Beyond health financing, the ELGMC project is supporting the revitalisation of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) Technical Working Groups across the three states.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening programme coordination, performance reviews and joint efforts to address implementation challenges.

Communication and Knowledge Specialist, ELGMC, Wole Alawada, noted that the support is also designed to make quarterly meetings more results-oriented by moving discussions beyond routine activity reports to examining programme performance, identifying gaps and agreeing on corrective actions.

“To ensure that decisions taken at meetings are implemented, DGI Consult provides bi-weekly support to the technical working group secretariats through action tracking, engagement with responsible officers and monitoring of outstanding issues.

“The process is supported by meeting action trackers and RMNCAH+N results frameworks developed jointly with state stakeholders to improve performance monitoring and accountability,” he stressed.

The project, he added, is helping the states strengthen the link between planning, budgeting and implementation through reviews of their 2026 Annual Operational Plans (AOPs).